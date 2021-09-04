Assistant Labor Commissioner Cindy Richardson has been chosen by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to lead the territory’s Personnel Division.
Richardson, a St. Thomas native, has served in the V.I. Labor Department for 14 years, including 11 years as the department’s grants director/federal grants manager and assistant commissioner.
“As I say goodbye to my V.I. Department of Labor family, I look forward to the august responsibility granted to me by the Bryan-Roach administration to serve the Virgin Islands in a different capacity. In my 22 years as a government employee, I acknowledge some of the strains that we as employees have faced within our personnel system,” Richardson said. “However, I have witnessed the tremendous growth and improvements made within system implemented by the previous director. I am excited to continue to expand on the exceptional work that has already started at the Division of Personnel.”
Richardson holds a masters of business administration from the University of the Virgin Islands and a bachelor of science degree in marketing from George Mason University. She is a graduate of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
Her experience includes oversight of $26 million in grant funding; workforce and economic development, budgeting and federal compliance.
She is the daughter of Henry Richardson and the late Irene Richardson and the mother of two daughters, C’Anne and Tyra Hunt.