ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said his administration has already begun talks to “dissolve” the two district boards overseeing the territory’s hospitals in favor of a single board.
The plan, which Bryan addressed in a Monday press conference on St. Thomas, seeks to enhance efficiency and coordination within the hospital system by maintaining a single territorial board and establishing “district subcommittees” to oversee the day-to-day operations of both Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
