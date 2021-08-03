Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during a press conference Monday that cross-contamination at Luis Hospital caused non-COVID patients to be infected with the virus, but a hospital attorney said that has not been confirmed.
Meantime, the Health Department announced two additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 39, since the pandemic began.
The hospital, since last week, is experiencing a major surge in patients receiving treatment for COVID-19, and of the 29 people hospitalized territory-wide, 23 are at Luis. That figure, however, is four more than what Luis Hospital announced in a statement released Monday.
It is the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Luis since the pandemic began, and Bryan attributed the sudden surge to lax protocols and overworked staff.
“There was cross-contamination at the hospital,” the governor said. “Patients went to the hospital COVID-free and ended up with COVID.”
He added, “I’m not blaming the hospital at all because this is what happens when our health care workers get tired.” There were also four patients hospitalized with gunshot wounds over the weekend, further straining resources.
Bryan said that Luis Hospital was preparing a press release about the cross-contamination.
“Somehow it was transmitted to other patients, so we’re trying our best to control that situation,” Bryan said.
The hospital’s statement to the media Monday said only that there were 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and the facility was working to manage the surge. Five of those hospitalized are on a ventilator.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Luis Hospital attorney Chivonne Thomas said that “cross contamination in JFL has not been confirmed,” contradicting Bryan’s statement.
“We are investigating all possibilities. As you know, when it comes to COVID, when an incoming patient is tested, they may have COVID already, however, it does not appear on the test — also, the test may also provide a false negative at the time,” Thomas, who also serves as the hospital’s spokesperson, said in an e-mail.
She added that “the lion’s share or super majority of positive COVID patients in JFL are as a result of community spread. As of today, there are 95 active cases on the island of St. Croix and another 159 cases on the island of St. Thomas. This is a territorywide surge.”
National Guard unit statusThe government spent $2 million retrofitting a 24-bed COVID-19 unit at the V.I. National Guard Regional Training Institute barracks on St. Croix at the outset of the pandemic. But with the surge overwhelming Luis Hospital’s available resources, the status of that unit remains unclear.
“I cannot speak as to the status of the RTI, I can only speak for JFL,” Thomas said in response to a question from The Daily News.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. and Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Monday.
According to the statement, the hospital is managing the surge by continuing to prohibit visitations, “strongly encouraging the vaccination of all JFL employees and patients,” increasing testing for employees and patients, enforcement of personal protective equipment use, enacting a two-week temporary hold on elective surgical procedures, increasing inpatient bed capacity, and hiring more staff.
The hospital is also continuing to administer the Monoclonal antibody treatment for people suffering with severe cases of COVID-19 who meet the Health Department criteria.
Interim CEO Dyma Williams noted in the prepared statement that “ …COVID-19 has drastically changed the provision of patient care.”
“Despite these dynamic changes, we are steadfast in our goal to provide compassionate care for every patient and their family during this global pandemic. We will continue to keep you informed, safe, and healthy, while ensuring quality patient care.”
Two more COVID deathsThe Health Department also confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total death toll to 39.
The latest victims are a 68-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, both on St. Thomas.
There are currently 255 total active cases in the territory, including 95 on St. Croix, 156 on St. Thomas, and four on St. John. The seven-day test positivity rate is 4.7%.
Officials said the vaccination rate remains worryingly low, and only 37,281 people have received full vaccinations in the territory, or 44.7% of the eligible population. Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis has said that about 6% of those receiving vaccinations in the territory were not Virgin Islands residents, meaning that the rate of vaccinations in the local community is even lower.
The Health Department is urging everyone to continue using precautionary measures to prevent further infection: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside the household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash hands often with soap and warm water.
Get vaccinatedHealth officials say getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.
St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is located at the Nissan Center on St. Croix in La Grande Princesse, near the Honda dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.
On St. Thomas, the Community Vaccination Center is at the Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Residents with a medical emergency should call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.