Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Ray Martinez to serve as the next V.I. police commissioner.
Martinez, the director of the Law Enforcement Planning Commission, would replace Commissioner Trevor Velinor, who is retiring Tuesday after more than 30 years in law enforcement.
Velinor, who is from St. Croix, had been on loan from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives under an Intergovernmental Personnel Act Mobility Program agreement between the federal and local governments.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank Commissioner Velinor for his service at the helm of the VIPD and for his leadership in our efforts to remove illegal firearms from our streets and apprehend violent criminal offenders,” Bryan said Tuesday as he made the announcement.
“I understood the importance of building a stronger relationship with our federal law enforcement partners and the need to introduce the ATF culture and resources as we continue to fight gun violence. Commissioner Velinor brought that to our Virgin Islands Police Department and while he says he’s retiring, law enforcement is in his blood, so I won’t be surprised if we see him in some other capacity in the near future.”
Martinez also has had a long career with the V.I. Police Department and was appointed to the Planning Commission when the Bryan-Roach Administration took office, according to Government House.
Martinez, a 12-year employee of the V.I. Police Department, served as director of Internal Affairs, Labor Relations manager and as director of Intelligence, during which time he developed the Criminal Intelligence Unit.
He has a bachelor of science degree in international and comparative criminal justice from Kaplan University and a master of science degree in criminal justice and criminology from the University of Cincinnati.
The incoming commissioner will have the benefit of a closed-circuit surveillance network that currently is being deployed to help the Police Department combat crime, according to Government House.
“This includes Shot Spotter and strategically placed cameras. The first set of cameras are now operable,” Bryan said.