Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. paid tribute Monday to Wayne “Facts Man” Adams, whose death was announced over the weekend.
“Wayne had a gift that he selflessly shared with all in our community. His penchant for information and his love of Virgin Islands history made him a household name and an icon on our local talk radio circuit, where he would frequently call in to tell of the achievements of Virgin Islanders,” Bryan said in a released statement. “He was an important voice, and he will be sorely missed. Yolanda and I extend our condolences to his family, friends, and all in the Virgin Islands community who are mourning his passing.”
Adams, 57, was known to call in to local radio shows to share bits of historical data with the listening public. According to published reports, he was dubbed “Facts Man” by then radio host Reginald “Ras Regg” Martin in October 1988 and it stuck.
A member of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1981, Adams ran unsuccessfully for the V.I. Legislature on more than one occasion. His first campaign, a few years after graduation, was in 1984.