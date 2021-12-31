Gov. Albert Bryan is expected to brief residents at a press conference this morning on the status of COVID-19 in the Virgin Islands following a spike of more than 1,200 active cases.
It comes as Bryan, citing the uptick in cases, has asked the Legislature to extend the state of emergency, which will expire Monday, for another 90 days.
“Our hospitals, like many across the country, are suffering from the lack of staffing linked to the workload, deaths of colleagues in the clinical world, and increase in the national pay scale,” Bryan wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. “The Federal State of Emergency has allowed us to tap into FEMA funding that supports staffing throughout the Territory and allows for the continued activation of Title 32 and the assistance of the Virgin Islands National Guard.”
Health officials on Thursday reported 1251 cases territorywide — 623 on St. Croix, 606 on St. Thomas, and 22 on St. John.
The territory’s state of emergency began in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic and since then it has been extended and modified 31 times.
The current state of emergency is set to expire Jan. 10, and, if approved by the Senate, Bryan’s 32nd supplemental request made Tuesday would extend the emergency until April 10, according to a Government House press release.
The governor, in his letter to Frett-Gregory, noted that his request follows the spike in active COVID-19 cases that has seen case numbers rapidly rise throughout the week, likely due to the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus.
“Thus, we have begun to, once again, adapt and prepare for an increase in active cases, hospitalizations, and possible deaths,” he wrote. “The principal reason for seeking an extended Extension of the State of Health Emergency is to keep our community safe.”
Bryan noted that the extension of the state of health emergency will continue to provide access to funds and resources that the territory would not otherwise have. It also gives him unfettered powers to sign off on no-bid contracts under public exigency mandates.
As per statute, the governor is required to get Senate approval to extend a state of emergency.
The Legislature has five days to act on the request. If it does not act in that time, the extension is automatically ratified. Since 2020, the extensions have either been approved automatically or via legislative action.