ST. THOMAS — On Monday, the Governor’s Office representatives made their case for millions in additional funding in the coming budget year.
Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee virtually, Chief of Staff Karl Knight presented a fiscal year 2022 general fund request of $12,758,577, a 37.9% increase over current spending.
The largest portion, 47.5% of the proposed budget, goes toward personnel costs estimated to be $6,054,410 and will fund 106 positions, including six positions in the Economic Research Bureau and seven new positions under the Gun Violence and Prevention Office.
Another significant portion of the office’s budget goes towards services. The office requested $2,777,800 under this category, a $1,043,300 increase compared to 2021 appropriations.
Senators questioned the almost $60,000 the territory spends to rent office space in Washington, D.C.
Justifying the Washington office, Knight called it a convenient meeting space for the governor and visiting staff. It is also used full time by lobbying support staff.
New initiatives
Senators questioned why two initiatives included in the budget are under the Governor’s Office and not other departments.
A health information exchange system and a territorial park system are being spearheaded by the office. Once operational, they would fall under different government departments.
For example, $250,000 is budgeted to develop the health information exchange, which would allow the transmission of health-related data among medical facilities, providers and patients through an electronic health records system.
While Sen. Kurt Vialet said it is an important initiative, he was concerned about later transferring funding over to Human Services.
“I wouldn’t like to see us fund it and then it doesn’t achieve the objective you are trying to achieve,” Vialet said. “We have wrestled back and forth with that decision,”
Knight responded. “We are spearheading the initiative out of our office because we don’t want to put anything else on the Human Services plate, but we know it’s necessary, and we know it’s something that may fall through the cracks unless we put special attention to it.”
Another $250,000 has been requested for the development of a Territorial Park System similar to many state park systems.
Examples of assets include the East End Marine Park on St. Croix, the forts in Charlotte Amalie and Frederiksted, the Prince Frederik Battery on Hassel Island, Whim Museum and Salt River Bay on St. Croix.
Once operational, funding for the park system would fall under the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
Economic Research Bureau
The office proposed $1,084,009 for the Economic Research Bureau, which includes $784,009 from the General Fund and $300,000 from the Tourism Revolving Fund.
The bureau is responsible for gathering data to stimulate economic development in the territory. The bureau works with the University of the Virgin Islands, and is in the process of signing a formal data sharing agreement with the U.S. Economic Analysis Bureau.
Buearu Director Allison DeGazon said the data sharing agreement comes down to more dollars returning to the territory.
“If we don’t give enough information to the Department of Interior or the Bureau of Economic Analysis, it’s hard to include our numbers in the overall GDP report, and that’s the final product that Congress uses to determine funds that come to the territory,” DeGazon said.
Vialet questioned DeGazon on numbers for the economic impact on the territory following the closure of the Limetree Bay refinery.
Based on initial approximations by the bureau, the refinery and terminal added $610 million to the territory’s GDP, approximately 15% of the total.
The refinery also generated $12.8 million in public revenues, which were payments directly made to the government. The refinery’s overall economic impact to the territory’s GDP was close to $818 million.
DeGazon said a final economic impact report should be done within the next few weeks.
Gun Violence Prevention
The proposed budget includes $539,187 to fund a new Gun Violence Prevention Office.
The office would develop strategies to reduce and prevent gun violence in the territory. It would also be recommend legislation for new social initiatives or gun laws.
Knight noted the potential for federal funds to help support the office. According to testimony, the Biden administration has prioritized the use of federal funds for community violence interruption programs.
This office would include seven new positions, including an executive director.
Knight said 13 applications have been received for the director position and plans call for the position to be filled by September. The office is slated to be fully functioning by Oct. 1.