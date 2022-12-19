The fifth-elected governor of the Virgin Islands, Dr. Roy Lester Schneider, died Sunday evening at the age of 83 at the St. Thomas hospital that bears his name, after spending a lifetime in health care and public service to the people of the territory.
“I was saddened to learn another one of our great Virgin Islanders has passed. His accomplishments will undoubtedly be celebrated for generations to come. As a scholar, doctor, and former governor, he blazed a trail of success and a standard of excellence. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement Monday.
“Yolanda and I express our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family and all in our Virgin Islands community who are mourning his passing,” Bryan added.
Acting Gov. Tregenza Roach ordered that all U.S. and Virgin Islands flags on public buildings and grounds are to be flown at half-staff in honor of Schneider.
Roach also is asking all owners of all private and federal buildings in the territory to fly their flags at half-staff in honor of former Gov. Schneider.
Bryan is out of the territory and will return on Thursday, according to a statement from Government House, which noted that a schedule of events and services in honor of Schneider will be announced.
Roach also mourned Schneider’s passing in a public statement.
“As a son of the soil, Dr. Schneider was a pioneer, dedicated public servant, and embodiment of Virgin Islands pride. I offer a prayer of comfort, strength, and for the gift of God’s grace to his family, loved ones, and friends as we remember this pillar of our community,” Roach said.
“His contributions personally and professionally touched many lives and had a tremendous impact on the Virgin Islands. As a distinguished Virgin Islander, Dr. Schneider’s legacy was widely recognized throughout the territory, Caribbean, and U.S. mainland. His lifetime journey in the medical field and political arena was filled with many historic achievements,” Roach said, adding that Schneider “was highly regarded by those whom he encountered.”
“His unwavering work ethic, care for patients, and professionalism placed him at the helm of being a sought-after physician for decades in the medical field,” Roach said. “His commitment to public service earned him the noteworthy distinction of the St. Thomas hospital being named in his honor.”
Born on St. Thomas on May 13, 1939, Schneider “received a bachelor’s degree in 1961 and a medical degree in 1965 from Howard University. He was a captain in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, serving as a medical adviser and surgeon in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968,” according to the National Governors Association. “There he received the Bronze Star from the U.S. government and the Vietnamese Honor Medal First Class and the Technical Service Honor Medal from the country of Vietnam. From 1977 to 1987 he was commissioner of Health for the U.S. Virgin Islands. He was elected governor in 1994.”
“Dr. Roy Lester Schneider holds a special place in the improvement of health care in the U.S. Virgin Islands. As Health commissioner, he initiated the territory’s first kidney transplant. He also performed the territory’s first radical forequarter amputation for cancer of the humerus. He played an active role on St. Thomas and St. Croix in the completion of new health facilities which were previously initiated through the efforts of former governors and health executives. He also advocated the establishment of a board of trustees for each hospital,” according to information from the V.I. Health Department under a section devoted to current and past commissioners.
Tina Comissiong, chief executive officer of Schneider Regional Medical Center, also known as Schneider Hospital, said the institution’s team “is saddened by the passing of Dr. Roy Lester Schneider and we express our sincere condolences to his wife, Barbara, and to his family.”
“Dr. Schneider contributed significantly to health care in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a practicing physician, as the commissioner for the Department of Health, and as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Dr. Schneider’s service to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and his impact on our health care system will not be forgotten,” she said via statement.
“At Schneider Regional Medical Center, we mourn Dr. Schneider’s passing and we will honor his legacy by remaining steadfast in our commitment to providing high quality health care to the residents and visitors of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Comissiong added.
Schneider left the Health Department to enter the gubernatorial race and ran unsuccessfully against candidate Alexander Farrelly, before being elected governor in 1994 for a single term.
Former Sen. Janette Millin Young served as public information officer and territorial media director during Schneider’s term.
“As a boss he demanded the very best performance or else you heard about it,” Young said in a phone interview Monday. “He wasn’t lenient in the least. But it’s OK with me because I always strive to do my best work anyway so I was grateful to be able to work on lots of state functions of special significance. Something that stands out to me is the visit by Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg, that was an awesome opportunity there.”
Young also worked with Schneider on the 150th anniversary of Emancipation in the Virgin Islands, and remained close to Schneider and his wife Barbara after he lost his bid for re-election in 1998.
“For the hurricane that followed, I was at their home, I got married to my husband in their home. It was a very small intimate ceremony. We didn’t want to make a big deal, but at the same time it’s a special moment in your life and he offered to do it in his home and we were grateful,” Young said.
Schneider also became her son’s godfather, and when she decided to run for Senate in 2010, “I called him for his opinion,” Young said. “And he immediately responded ‘that’s an excellent idea’ and he proceeded to give me all sorts of advice.”
Schneider’s tenure as governor, “was marked by lots of controversy,” including major votes on the St. Croix refinery and a $106 million loan, Young said. “So there were lots of controversial votes that we dealt with, and I think it really did set a political foundation for me to witness firsthand his negotiating with the senators at the time, and dealing with very, very difficult votes.”
Young also recalled that Schneider “loved talking about his stint in Vietnam,” and “he was full of stories, that’s for sure. He was very passionate about his work. Anything he did, he was passionate about.”
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory issued a statement on behalf of the 34th Legislature on Monday.
“Former Gov. Dr. Roy Lester Schneider was pivotal in the improvement of health care and health care systems in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He served as the commissioner of Health and was instrumental in the completion of the hospitals in both districts. Dr. Schneider was also renowned on the national level, as he served on the faculty of Howard University and held many roles in the Oncology Department at the institution,” she said.
“We must honor those who put themselves up for public service or answer the call to duty, former Gov. Dr. Roy Lester Schneider did both admirably and was well respected as a physician and leader, we mourn the loss of another former governor and valiant Virgin Islander,” Frett-Gregory said.
“To his family, friends and loved ones, there are no words we can offer that will lessen your grief, however it is my prayer that you find solace in knowing he made a profound impact on our territory and its people,” she added.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said in a statement that she “was tremendously saddened to hear of the passing of Gov.Schneider.”
“A highly accomplished physician, military officer, university administrator and professor, Gov. Schneider first distinguished himself in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War, ultimately gaining the rank of captain and several other distinctions, including a U.S. Bronze Star,” she said.
As governor, she said, Schneider “provided steady leadership for the territory through the recovery period immediately after Hurricane Marilyn in 1995.”
“Gov. Schneider is a true example of a highly accomplished Virgin Islander, a native son of notable caliber and accomplishments rarely seen, having distinguished himself in multiple fields — medicine, military, and government,” Plaskett said.
The presidents of both the University of the Virgin Islands and Howard University also remembered Schneider fondly.
“His legacy and accomplishments are numerous and will live on in this territory forever,” UVI President David Hall said via statement. “One of those accomplishments, which many are not aware, is that he along with former Senate President Louis Patrick Hill, convened a meeting, at the University, of influential government leaders and national renewable energy consultants to explore the role of renewable energy in the territory. Out of those meetings, one which occurred at his home, was the creation of the University’s Caribbean Green Technology Center.”
Schneider, he added, had been “out of office for numerous years at that time but still cared deeply about the future of the Virgin Islands. The Center which he and others helped usher into existence has been a valuable source for policy development, research and training throughout the territory, and still fulfills his vision every day.”
Howard’s president, Wayne Frederick, in announcing the death to students and faculty, said Schneider “created the Roy L. Schneider Endowed chair in Oncology in the Howard University College of Medicine to attract and recognize distinguished faculty and scholars at the Cancer Center.”
“Dr. Schneider was a pillar in health care in both the U.S. and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Frederick wrote. “ Dr. Schneider’s legacy will continue to live on through the scholarship of his work and the immense impact of his legacy.”