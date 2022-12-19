d34feff4-6864-11e8-aa85-00163ec2aa77

The portrait of former Gov. Roy L. Schneider by V.I. artist Shansi Miller

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

The fifth-elected governor of the Virgin Islands, Dr. Roy Lester Schneider, died Sunday evening at the age of 83 at the St. Thomas hospital that bears his name, after spending a lifetime in health care and public service to the people of the territory.

“I was saddened to learn another one of our great Virgin Islanders has passed. His accomplishments will undoubtedly be celebrated for generations to come. As a scholar, doctor, and former governor, he blazed a trail of success and a standard of excellence. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement Monday.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.