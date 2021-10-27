“Moving forward.”
That was the phrase Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. used to describe the current status of legalizing adult-use cannabis in the territory.
Both representatives reported from Denver, Colo., during the V.I. Legislative Cannabis Summit, and gave the public updates on what government officials had learned from industry experts.
The summit, hosted by the National Conference of State Legislators, began Monday with presentations that focused on regulatory structure, banking, taxation, and the economic impact of the cannabis industry.
“It’s one thing to move the legislation forward, but it’s another thing for us to really move forward with implementing, which is going to require heavy lift,” Sen. Frett-Gregory said.
While officials noted they are learning from the “growing pains” that Colorado has experienced in legalizing of marijuana, Gov. Bryan also mentioned the territory is a “small market” with its own challenges.
“How does the Virgin Islands participate in a global industry while at the same time also capitalizing on the captive market we have with the cruise ships, overnight guests and some of the people in the Virgin Islands who chose to use this product recreationally?” Bryan said.
The Bryan administration campaigned on legalizing adult-use cannabis as a way to fund the territory’s failing retirement system, and the governor highlighted how much income could be generated from the industry.
“We have seven franchises on each island, and in my estimation those will be upwards of $4 million to $5 million apiece, generating about 2 to $3 million in revenue annually,” Bryan said.
Although the governor spoke of “urgency,” the timeline for how quickly the territory could benefit from the revenue still seemed far away.
“It will take another year and a half to get this industry up, even if we approve that legislation today,” Bryan said.
Frett-Gregory noted that she was pleased the governor has joined them in Colorado, showing his commitment to regulating and growing the cannabis industry in the territory.
“No one individual can move this legislation forward; it’s just so involved and complex, so it’s going to require not only the work of our legislators but also the work of the Office of Cannabis Regulation as well as the cannabis board and executive branch in order for us to really move forward,” Frett-Gregory said.
When questioned on why 12 senators and a number of other staff from the executive branch were attending the conference, Frett-Gregory said she saw it as an opportunity for elected leaders to learn more about the cannabis industry on the ground. “To make informed decisions, we should not make those decisions in a vacuum,” Frett-Gregory said.
Today legislators are slated to visit grow operations and dispensaries around the Denver area as the summit continues through Thursday.