Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed 25 bills into law that were forwarded by the 34th Legislature, and vetoed one bill that he described as “special interest legislation” that violates the Revised Organic Act of 1954.
Bryan said Bill No. 34-0168 is unconstitutional because it seeks to remove a licensing requirement of the V.I. Casino and Resort Control Act to benefit a specific party.
“This bill defeats the original purpose and intent of the act, as amended, which was to spur hotel development and convention activity, thereby creating jobs, investment and economic activity in St. Croix,” Bryan wrote in a submittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
“As any applicant for a casino license is aware of all the requirements for obtaining and maintaining the license, a complete removal, after the fact, by the Legislature without any substitute condition or allowing the Casino Control Commission the opportunity to add other conditions it deems appropriate to the application or license holder’ is counterproductive to the Act and prejudicial to all other license holders who have complied with the Act,” Bryan wrote.
The measure would have released casino management company VIGL from its obligation to build a 400-person capacity banquet hall at Caravelle Hotel, and was special ordered to the Senate floor by Sen. Kurt Vialet at a legislative session Nov. 18.
During the session, Vialet explained that the Casino Control Commission requires a casino to have 75 rooms, and a banquet hall that can seat up to 400 people. Caravelle Hotel had been able to add on more rooms to comply with the quota, but could not construct the banquet hall.
At the hearing last month, Frett-Gregory noted she would not be in support of the measure as it was presented.
“It’s so important that matters of this nature are vetted in committee so we can understand exactly why we are making the decision we are making,” she said at the time.
Bryan also expressed reservations relative to Bill No. 34-0062, which requires membership on boards and commissions to be gender-balanced.
“While this administration has celebrated the inclusion of women and young people in decision-making roles in the Cabinet and elsewhere, we are tested every time we seek to make appointments based on qualifications and interest to boards and commissions by the reluctance of people of all genders and ages to be appointed,” Bryan wrote. “We will continue to make these good-faith efforts.”
Although that bill was also contested by lawmakers, it was approved and forwarded to the governor with 10 senators voting in the affirmative at the November session. Sen. Franklin Johnson voted against it.
Bryan also pointed out that one of the bills he signed into law, Bill No. 34-0051, and which relates to lowering the minimum amount of fluoride in public water, is an unfunded mandate.
“While I have approved this bill, I, again, remind the 34th Legislature that, although well-intentioned, unfunded mandates are hollow statements of policy and do not truly serve our community,” Bryan wrote. “Placing responsibility for finding grants to implement mandated programs on our currently overworked and understaffed agencies is disingenuous. In this instance, the bill will place another burden on the Water and Power Authority that is unplanned and unfunded.”
Bryan congratulated the Legislature on the passage of Bill No. 34-0097 relating to corporal punishment of children, and said it was long overdue.
He suggested amending the language to remove any ambiguity from the bill’s intent.
“In order to clarify that section further, new language should be adopted along the lines of ‘nothing in this chapter shall be interpreted to prevent a parent, guardian or person acting at the direction of a child’s parent or guardian, from using reasonable and moderate physical discipline to correct, restrain or discipline a child, with the exception of those persons outlined under 17 VIC § 130,” Bryan wrote.
Bryan also praised the passage of Bill No. 34-0053, which establishes an Emergency Medical Services by creating the Emergency Medical Services High School Program Fund and appropriates $160,000 to the Education Department to fund the basic EMS education program.
“This is a necessary step supporting the upcoming integration of Emergency Medical Services and Fire Services,” Bryan wrote. “Together, these two initiatives will improve emergency services provided to the territory.”
The other bills signed into law by Bryan included:
• Bill No. 34-0040, which establishes the Nurse Licensure Compact to create a multistate nursing license.
• Bill No. 34-0047, which requires the V.I. Agriculture Department and the University of the Virgin Islands to develop and maintain a community seed banking program to store and preserve seeds for preservation against climate change, natural disasters and other situations that could lead to total annihilation of crops, plants and other flora and fauna.
• Bill No. 34-0069, which defines a “capital improvement project” and directs the Department of Public Works to establish a “master contract” for providing government entities with architectural and engineering services for construction, expansion, renovation, major maintenance, rehabilitation or replacement projects that cost less than $500,000 over the life of the project.
• Bill No. 34-0078, which transfers over real property from the Government of the Virgin to the Virgin Islands Port Authority and requires the authority to pay certain fees into the Education Maintenance Fund from the leasing of the premises for enhanced freight shipping facilities.
• Bill No. 34-0081, relating to barbering and cosmetology services in the territory.
• Bill No. 34-0085, relating to the unauthorized importation of snakes and to the regulation of the importation and control of non-indigenous evasive species.
• Bill No. 34-0089, which appropriates funds from the St. John Capital Improvement Fund for construction of the Cruz Bay Fish Market, improvements to the existing boat dock and bulkhead at Little Cruz Bay and the construction of a boat dock and slipway at Enighed Pond.
• Bill No. 34-0099, which raises from 55 to 65 the mandatory retirement age of firefighters, police officers and corrections officers.
The governor approved eight measures amending the official Zoning Map.
He also acknowledged resolutions honoring and recognizing notable Virgin Islanders:
• Bill No. 34-0064, which honors and commends Athniel C. “Addie” Ottley for his tireless years of informing and educating the public and keeping the radio waves open during times of imminent danger by naming a roadway in his honor.
• Bill No. 34-0065, which honors and commends Eldridge Blake for his outstanding accomplishments in sports and contributions to the people of the Virgin islands by naming the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center after him.
• Bill No. 34-0061, honoring Hillary “Baga” Rezende for his many contributions to steel pan music.
• Bill No. 34-0063, commending St. Clair Alphonso “Whadablee” DeSilvia for his continued development of calypso music in the Virgin islands.
• Bill No. 34-0074, posthumously honoring Holland Redfield II for his expansive and consistent contributions to the island of St. Croix and the entire Virgin Islands community.