Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach, in his capacity as acting governor, signed 34 bills into law including measures to merge Emergency Medical Services with V.I. Fire Service, and allowing retirees to return to work and pay into the Government Employees’ Retirement System without benefit penalty, according to a Government House press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Monday statement, Roach left the territory for a family event over the Easter holiday and Bryan left on Tuesday with Government House citing the reason as both work and spending time with family.
According to news release on Wednesday, among the dozens of measures signed into law was Bill No. 34-0087, commonly referred to as the Clean Streets Bill which Bryan used his line-item veto power on a section that would have appropriated $3.5 million to the V.I. Port Authority for the expansion of Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix. Bryan did this because “the administration already had provided $8 million to VIPA for the project,” according to the news release.
In a transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory Bryan noted, “additionally, the funds provided to the Virgin Islands through the American Rescue Plan Act have already been allocated by the administration as authorized by the federal government and cannot be reappropriated by the Virgin Islands Legislature.”
The governor also signed Bill No. 34-0072, which provides for the declaration of firearm components upon entry into the Virgin Islands, but said the legislation “doesn’t amend all sections of the V.I. Code that need revision to achieve comprehensive gun control and to establish a clear process of declaration of weapons and ammunition on entry into the territory.”
Further, he said the bill removes reference to ammunition in “several crucial areas” and consequently removes any control of ammunition entering the territory.
The governor noted these were not the only bills signed with “great reservation,” and he signed into law Bill No. 34-0170, which amends the incentives to beneficiaries in the Economic Development Commission program to further their commitments to investment in the territory.
“It is respectfully requested that the Legislature expeditiously confer with the Economic Development Authority to improve these changes and to remove certain detrimental provisions to our tax incentives program,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter.
A list of other measures approved by Bryan were included in his release, which are as follows:
• Bill No. 34-0090, which extends the career incentive program for peace officers to officers in the Department of Planning and Natural Resources; the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs; the Health Department’s Environmental Division; and the V.I. Legislature.
• Bill No. 34-0096, which establishes the Virgin Islands Virtual Information System.
• Bill No. 34-0141, which requires the Bureau of Corrections and V.I. Attorney General’s Office to expeditiously notify victims of crimes of the release of their alleged perpetrators.
• Bill No. 34-0142, which provides for an automated license plate reader system as a crime-fighting tool throughout the Virgin Islands and appropriates $500,000 to the V.I. Police Department to establish a pilot speed and red-light camera program.
• Bill No. 34-0147, which prohibits discriminating against a person because of their hairstyle.
• Bill No. 34-0152, which relates to include professions in plumbing, electrical, mechanical and fiber-optic fields under general contractor licensing regulations.
• Bill No. 0154, which directs the Education Department to establish a Bilingual and English Language Development Program in public schools.
• Bill No. 34-0198, which establishes the Virgin Islands Board of Contractors, Trades and Crafts.
• Bill No. 34-0155, which enacts the Virgin Islands Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (2021).
• Bill No. 34-0156, which enacts the Virgin Islands Uniform Electronic Wills Act.
• Bill No. 34-0166, which establishes requirements for surplus lines insurance brokers.
• Bill No. 34-0182, which exempts the University of the Virgin Islands, Luis hospitals from having to obtain legislative approval before naming any of their property for the sole purpose of fundraising.
• Bill No. 34-0191, which prohibits the organization of a special category of multi-state insurers that may not be required to comply with accreditation standards.
• Bill No. 34-0204, which allows the VIPA to establish a self-insurance program.
Additionally, the following 10 zoning requests were also signed:
• Bill No. 34-0184 to change the zoning designation of two plots in Estate Peter’s Rest on St. Croix from R-2 to B-1.
• Bill No. 34-0213 to rezone a parcel in Estate Sorgenfri on St. Thomas from R-1 to R-2.
• Bill No. 34-214 to grant a zoning use variance for a parcel in St. John, St. Croix, for dwellings.
• Bill No. 34-215 to grant a zoning use variance for a parcel in William’s Delight on St. Croix for a nail salon.
• Bill No. 34-216 to rezone two parcels in Estate Castle Burke on St. Croix from A-1 to A-2 and B-1 respectively and remove the rum distillation exclusion.
• Bill No. 34-217 to rezone two parcels in Estate Frydenhoj on St. Thomas from R-2 to B-3
• Bill No. 34-218 to rezone a plot in Estate Richmond on St. Croix from C to B-3.
• Bill No. 34-219 to grant a zoning use variance for a plot in Estate Whim on St. Croix for an adult day care and assisted living facility.
• Bill No. 34-222 to rezone two parcels in Estate Thomas on St. Thomas from W-2 to R-3.
• Bill No. 34-223 to rezone a parcel in Estate Susannaberg on St. John from P to R-3.