Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Tuesday signed his administration’s GERS rescue plan, which allows the V.I. government to issue new bonds to refinance its substantial debt, into law.
The territory is slated to refinance $850 million in the rum cover-over matching fund bonds, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta.
The anticipated savings from the bonds’ better interest rates will go toward the Government Employees’ Retirement System to stabilize the system for at least 30 years.
“When we first introduced this concept to create a special purpose vehicle corporation to refinance our rum bonds 18 months ago, we did it with the people in mind,” Bryan said during a bill signing ceremony in the newly renovated Government House on St. Thomas.
“We did it to protect the pension benefits of our almost 9,000 government retirees with the goal of protecting the pensions of the more than 8,000 other active employees who are relying on the Government Employees’ Retirement System to be able to achieve a decent quality of life in retirement.”
The territory has retained the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs, which will serve as bond counsel “with respect to the new matching fund bonds, the arrangement with the U.S. Treasury and the overall structure of the financing,” the release stated.
On Jan. 31, the 34th Legislature voted unanimously in support of the rescue legislation.
Fourteen of the 15 senators present during the Committee of the Whole hearing voted to support the bill, with one senator absent.
According to the statement, Bryan’s executive team has started working to secure the rum cover-over matching fund bonds and offer them to investors on the bond market.