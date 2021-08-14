Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has submitted a supplemental budget request to the Legislature, seeking to appropriate $24.42 million from the general fund to be distributed to 13 agencies and departments, according to a news release issued Friday.
The funds would be used to pay for “outstanding Worker’s Compensation payments, judgments, and other claims owed to vendors, to repair and enhance a number of parks and other areas within the territory, and to purchase a new office on the island of St. Croix for the Lt. Governor’s Office,” according to Bryan’s transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
“The Bryan-Roach Administration has been very austere with its expenditures, and as a result, our revenue remains strong despite the setbacks and economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bryan said. “While we find ourselves in this budget-positive position, we have an opportunity to make a number of upgrades and enhancements throughout the Territory.”
Of the $24.4 million appropriation, the governor has earmarked:
• $1.5 million for lighting improvements on Melvin Evans Highway.
• $1.8 million for roadside brush-clearing territorywide.
• $1 million to renovate the restroom facilities in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
• $117,000 for thermoplastic pavement markings.
• $300,000 to improve the Eastern Cemetery crypt on St. Thomas.
• $1 million for furniture, equipment and maintenance of the Youth Rehabilitation Center and Group Home.
• $1.5 million for repair of the Frederiksted Waterfront and revitalization of Midre Cummings Park.
• $350,000 for lighting improvements on Strand Street in Frederiksted.
Bryan also has allocated $10 million in direct funding to go to the Government Employees Retirement System.
The supplemental budget request comes as Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal is projecting a $71 million surplus in the 2021 fiscal year budget, based on projected revenues from government agencies that were presented earlier this week at the Spring Revenue Estimating Conference on St. Thomas.
Total gross revenue of $909,023,773 is now expected, compared with the legislative appropriation of $838,933,534, according to the news release.
“As a result of our administration’s efforts, the Government of the Virgin Islands can make good on longstanding obligations and realize additional revenue without having to add fees or raise taxes,” Bryan said, specifically noting the administration’s repayment of the 8% wage cuts.