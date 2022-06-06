Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said over the weekend that he has submitted proposed legislation seeking the establishment of the Virgin Islands Telehealth Act.
The move aims to “greatly enhance” how Virgin Islanders manage their health care by providing a “greater range” of health care choices, according to a statement from Government House.
Information on how to effectively develop a framework came in part from a Telehealth Provider Survey, launched by the Bryan administration in 2020 and issued to doctors and healthcare providers in the territory to ascertain the most direct route to providing telehealth access in the territory, the release stated.
“We are particularly pleased to submit this proposed bill to move forward in companion with the pending Behavioral Health Bill. As we have struggled to keep up with diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up for persons under stress and evidencing elements of behavioral or mental health issues and substance use, telehealth will broaden the scope of providers who can assist in consulting on and treating such persons,” Bryan said in his transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory
The legislation is a segment of the administration’s broader Healthier Horizons Initiative comprised of 11 major initiatives aiming to revolutionize healthcare in the territory, Government House noted in the news release.
Further, it noted that following the destruction caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, “the territory begun actively rebuilding its healthcare delivery system after a growing demand arose from residents for better access to healthcare providers, consultations, and specialists.”
“This demand flourished under the pandemic with the territory seeing a rise in need for medical personnel and the availability of services like telemedicine,” the release stated.
While the Bryan administration’s proposal is on a grander scale, the had its first foray with telemedicine in 2009.
In September that year, the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center unveiled a new medicine capability linked to doctors at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Fla. The project was a joint effort between the health center, Cleveland Clinic, the Rotary Club of St. Jon and then resident and philanthropist Donald Sussman, who donated $72,000. Dr. Mercedes Dullum, who eventually became V.I. Health Commissioner in 2011, was a cardiac surgeon at Cleveland and a moving force behind the project at the time. The partnership eventually ended due to local funding issues.
According to Government House, the new bill would provide a telemedicine and medical services framework by applying standards to govern the practice like establishing licensing rules and authorizing the territory’s boards to license telehealth providers for the use of treating patients seen virtually.
The Telehealth Act also works in concert with the Nurse Licensure Compact which Bryan signed into law Dec. 6, 2021, and allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses to have one multistate license with the ability to practice medicine both in person and via telehealth, in their licensed state as well as the territory.
All telehealth providers will be required to register with the Department of Health and “includes provisions for health care providers who might not be covered by a board to practice within their scope of practice.”
The legislation also “establishes parity for telehealth visits for insurance reimbursement,” creates conditions and penalties around medical malpractice and liability insurance, and conforms policies to requirements set by the Centers for Medicare Services “so consultations given to patients by telehealth providers’ qualify for reimbursement by Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance plans,” the release stated.