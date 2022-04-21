Government House announced Wednesday that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. tested positive for COVID, but was not experiencing symptoms and was fully vaccinated.
The news came a after Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis announced the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the territory remained higher than “health officials had hoped” during a press briefing.
Bryan, according to the Wednesday statement, canceled all public appearances and is self-quarantining.
Government House said he tested positive after his return from a week-long trip to Washington, D.C.
Bryan is fully vaccinated and received a booster, and according to the release “is asymptomatic and in good health.”
According to the statement, in order to be in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and V.I. Department of Health guidelines, the governor will remain self-quarantined until April 27.
The V.I. Department of Health, as of April 18, said it is tracking 135 active cases of which 70 are on St. Croix, 61 on St. Thomas, and four on St. John. The seven-day positivity rating is nearly 6%.
On Tuesday health officials advised residents to ramp up their daily precautions — like wearing masks, sanitizing, and avoiding crowds — to mitigate spreading the virus as Carnival season begins.
“As we embark on Carnival on St. Thomas it is imperative that each of us do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Dr. Ellis said in the prepared statement. “Please follow the recommended guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, especially with persons with whom you do not reside.”
While the V.I. has lifted much of its mask wearing mandate for outdoors Ellis suggested residents consider wearing them.
“As far as mask-wearing is concerned, we know that masks are not mandated, but please consider your own health and safety. Wear a mask, especially when you are in large crowds,” she said.
The V.I. Department of Health will be present at Carnival Village with its mobile van and will provide testing for HIV, STD as well as administer COVID-10 vaccines.
The services will be available to the public each night from 7 to 10 p.m.
The department is hoping that residents not yet vaccinated will do so before month’s end and receive a $250 gift card.
The department continues to offer vaccines at its Community Vaccination Centers at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix and at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Pediatric vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can be made through the Maternal Child Health Center at Schneider Hospital by calling (340) 777-8227 to make an appointment.