Weeks after Limetree Bay refinery sprayed St. Croix residents’ homes with oil, leaving many unable to drink from their cisterns, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Tuesday that affected residents should seek legal advice before signing any waivers from the company.
Bryan said during the weekly news conference that it is “standard” for the refinery to clean up the oil and provide drinking water to residents whose cisterns were contaminated, “which is what I thought was happening in this case. But it seems that some residents have been asked to sign waivers of some kind.” Bryan suggested residents hire a lawyer.
“You should contact some kind of attorney to review that and see if you may be affected in any further way by that,” Bryan said. Residents should “know your rights and execute them,” Bryan said. “They put the oil on your roof, they got to clean it off.” Bryan added that the company has pledged to clean up the pollution “at Limetree’s expense, and they said they’re going to do it so I’m going to hold them to their word.”
Bryan said the company is having residents sign a release and settlement agreement, and the terms in it were negotiated between the Limetree refinery and the law firms involved in a civil action against the refinery related to the matter.
The agreements should not extend a blanket release for any incidents prior to or in the future, according to information from Government House.
Residents who are presented with a release to sign that appears to hold the refinery harmless beyond May 12 should contact St. Croix Administrator Sammuel Sanes at 340-773-1404, Bryan said.
“We have assurances from Limetree that this is not their intention. The refinery has vowed to continue their efforts to address community concerns even as their operations are currently idled,” Bryan said.
Limetree Bay spokeswoman Erica Parsons did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday. It’s unclear how many homes have been affected, and how much money the company is spending to provide residents with fresh drinking water and cleaning services.
Parsons also did not confirm or deny rumors that the company is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.