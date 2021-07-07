Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the return of cruise ships to the territory after a 15 month absence is an economic boon for Virgin Islanders.
The Celebrity Edge docked at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal on St. Thomas at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, and additional cruise ship calls are expected throughout the summer to both St. Thomas and St. Croix, according to a news release from Government House.
The ship had 1,562 passengers and 981 crew members aboard and had a 97 percent vaccination rate.
“While this is welcome news to our vendors, taxi drivers and local small businesses who depend on the tourist traffic, our success depends on how well we each adhere to our COVID policies and the health guidelines that are put before us and how many of us are vaccinated against the virus,” Bryan said.
Vendors Plaza was not open for Tuesday’s cruise ship call.
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista said he is working with the V.I. Health Department to create a COVID-safe environment for the next cruise ship arrival, according to the news release.
Alani Henneman-Todman of the V.I. Tourism Department did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday.