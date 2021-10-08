The Governor’s Workforce Development Summit continued its tour through the territory Thursday as job seekers, employers, policy makers and educators gathered at Caribbean Cinemas on St. Thomas to make connections and rebuild the territory’s workforce.
“Your world is still open to a world of possibilities,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said. “Change your perspective. Stop looking for the problems. Look for the opportunities.”
After the first workforce summit was held in 2019, the 2020 summit was canceled due to the pandemic. With a theme of reengaging and rebuilding a thriving workforce, the event returned this year, but only for vaccinated individuals and with safety measures in place.
Presentations covered topics for employers, such as how to provide training and hiring quality talent. Others were geared toward job-seekers, such as developing soft skills and financial literacy.
“I wanna thank you for taking time out of your day to come and be a part of this. To learn, to share, and to give back as well,” V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said.
Plaskett gave an impromptu speech following the governor’s panel discussions, and reflected on lessons learned from her career.
The keynote speaker for the event was National Association of Workforce Boards CEO Ron Painter.
Employers and related stakeholders were available to answer questions about their groups.
V.I. Supported Employment Specialist Program Coordinator Shayne O’Rourke-Testa promoted the transitional program that works with adults with developmental delays or disabilities to gain independence and employment.
After presentations, job seekers were given the opportunity to meet with potential employers during the career and training expo.
The summit will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Cleone Creque Legislative Conference Room in Cruz Bay, St. John.
For more information and to register, visit www.vidol.gov/ workforcesummit2021.