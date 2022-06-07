More than three years after declaring a mental health state of emergency and with little to show for it, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced new efforts to improve such services in the Virgin Islands.
During a press briefing normally reserved for updates on COVID-19, the governor announced the resurgence of the V.I. Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Act which was intended to address gaps in services for residents who suffer from behavioral health challenges, mental health disorders, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse disorders.
Though the original bill was submitted to the Legislature it was held in committee. The newly revamped Behavioral Health Bill was completed in collaboration with stakeholders and the Office of Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., which Bryan said may help facilitate a speedier review of the legislation that aims to modernize the territory’s approach to behavioral health.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Bryan, who in 2019 declared a State of Emergency on mental health, while shaking his head in disappointment.
“It is our hope that we will get a good look at that in the Legislature and bring that one to fruition, thereby easing the job of the Judiciary, our mental health professionals, as well as our personnel at the Department of Health,” Bryan said.
The legislation is thick with changes but the ones noted by Bryan during the briefing include an approach to voluntary treatment of persons suffering from behavioral health challenges, determination of mental competency to stand trial, and commitment and rehabilitation of individuals suffering from substance abuse disorder.
If adopted into law, the legislation would establish a crisis intervention program and crisis intervention team to “deal with some of the situations we see in our community where our enforcement officers are forced to deal with somebody who is suffering from mental illness and may not be as trained in that capacity.”
The bill also addresses families coping with loved ones that are displaying behavioral health challenges and disorders.
“Because it’s a struggle when your loved one is going through something and you don’t have the resources,” Bryan said. “You really come looking to the government for a legal aspect of what you can do and without this legislation there really is not much.”
Contained within the legislation there are also safeguards and protections for the homeless of which Bryan said his office receives numerous complaints about the “homeless people who seem to be suffering behavioral health issues, dealing with that is wrapped into this bill.”
“We can’t just go scoop people up off the street and force them into care but this bill helps to make it a little easier. It also deals with involuntary commitment of persons diagnosed with behavioral health challenges because a lot of times they do not want to be treated,” Bryan said.
Though submitted to the Legislature, the bill still needs to be vetted and advanced by various committees before the proposed legislation could be signed into law by Bryan.
In other discussions, Bryan announced the allocation of $25 million per quarter of the fiscal budget is being dedicated to paying past due tax refunds to taxpayers owed from prior years.
“That’s money we dedicated to make sure we catch up. We could have paved roads with it, we could have done lighting with it, we could have done other things with it, but we paid it back to the people,” he said.
The latest payout will cover tax refunds filed in the year 2020 and brings the government closer to paying out the same year in which taxes are filed, which Bryan added he believed the Bryan-Roach Administration would be the first to accomplish.
During the briefing, Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis updated the public on the state of COVID-19 in the territory. The department announced the 114th death from the disease, the first since early May.
The victim was identified as an 87-year-old male on St. Thomas, who was unvaccinated.
The Virgin Islands has 627 active COVID-19 cases split between St. Croix which has 452 active cases, St. Thomas which has 131, and St. John which has 44. The overall positivity rating in the territory is 11.72.
“You may have noticed over the past three weeks the active cases on all three islands have been changing. St. Thomas numbers post Carnival are leveling off and trending downward. St. Croix numbers were increasing prior to ag fair but appear to be leveling off,” Ellis said.
Though leveling off there are still six unventilated hospitalizations on St. Thomas and one on St. Croix.