More rains are forecast for the Virgin Islands from two tropical disturbances being monitored, according to VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen.

Jaschen, speaking Monday at the weekly Government House briefing that included updates from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on his fiscal year 2023 executive budget, and Health officials on a planned summit for women on disease monitoring, said one of the disturbances has a 70% chance of formation through the next five days.