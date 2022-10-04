More rains are forecast for the Virgin Islands from two tropical disturbances being monitored, according to VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen.
Jaschen, speaking Monday at the weekly Government House briefing that included updates from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on his fiscal year 2023 executive budget, and Health officials on a planned summit for women on disease monitoring, said one of the disturbances has a 70% chance of formation through the next five days.
“Disorganized showers and thunderstorms will be produced, and a tropical depression is likely to form around the middle of this week,” Jaschen said of the first disturbance, located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
The second disturbance is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the next few days and “move westward towards the Windward Islands and eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek,” said Jaschen, who added that the while the first half of hurricane season was calm “the second half has been anything but quiet.”
He cited Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico and Hurricane Ian’s devastation Florida before making landfall in South Carolina.
To date, 91 deaths have been attributed to Ian to include four in Cuba, 83 in Florida and four in South Carolina. He added that 40,600 individuals in Florida and South Carolina have been displaced.
Jaschen said Fiona, which left the Virgin Islands as a tropical storm but increased to a Category 1 before making landfall in Puerto Rico, killed 25 people. Currently, 10% of residents are still without power.
“Our prayers go out to the individuals, families, and businesses all impacted by devastation brought on by this intense tropical cyclone,” he said.
Bryan also asked for continued prayers.
“Our hearts certainly go out and our prayers continue for those affected in the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Florida, South Carolina and Puerto Rico,” he said.
Jaschen said V.I. businesses expecting shipments from Florida should expect delays, citing the closure of the Florida port.
“All vessels are now three days behind normal schedule,” he said. “Tropical Shipping anticipates two weeks before operations and all are back on schedule. ”
Jaschen also addressed last week’s test of tsunami sirens, noting that many didn’t work. VITEMA already knew two sirens were not working, but an additional 10 — including six on St. Thomas, three on St. John, and one on Water Island — did not.
“That’s not a good way to start this test, but that’s why we’re testing,” he said, adding that the contractor has been notified to get all 12 fixed prior to a second test scheduled for Oct. 20 territorywide. A scheduled test for St. Croix last week was canceled due to “software malfunctions.”
Jaschen also reminded residents that the Great Shake Out Earthquake Drill will also be held that day, beginning at 10:20 a.m. So far, 2,243 have signed up to participate on St. Thomas; 932 on St. Croix and 259 on St. John. Residents can still sign up to participate by visiting www.shakeout.org/usvi.
Summit at The Ritz
At Monday’s briefing Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said there currently are 40 active COVID-19 cases territorywide, to include 15 on St. Thomas and 25 on St. Croix. Five patients are being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, she said.
Encarnacion also reiterated Health advisories relative to testing and being vaccinated against COVID.
“There are still individuals who are getting very sick, hospitalized, and dying, and that’s why the bivalent is very important because it takes care of all of the variants that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” she said.
Encarnacion also announced that her department, in collaboration with Bryan’s office, will host a S.H.E Women’s Empowerment Summit. The conference is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at The Ritz Carlton on St. Thomas and on Oct. 14 at The Castle on St. Croix.
The focus of the summit is “strength, health, and equity” and will cover various topics to include finances, resources for family care, and self discovery,” Encarnacion said.
“You women know we’re going to shut these men out a little bit and we’re going to explore a little bit about who we are as women,” a tickled Encarnacion said, raising her hand in a blocking gesture as she spoke.
She added, “there’s going to be some exciting conversation going on,” she said while turning towards Bryan to emphasize “what happens in the women’s summit, stays in the women’s summit.”
Bryan responded with a laugh that the men will have to have a summit of their own.
Earlier in the briefing, the governor mentioned the territory is observing Mental Health Awareness Week — exercise workouts for “mind & body” are scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
The Health Department has been unable to provide adequate mental health services, and in February 2019 Bryan announced he signed an executive order declaring a mental health state of emergency to enable hiring of mental health professionals. Encarnacion, the Health commissioner-nominee at the time was quoted in published reports noting,
“I am confident that the order will expedite the hiring of necessary providers in the territory.”
Last week, however, Encarnacion told senators a different story, testifying that staffing was still an issue.
Bryan meantime on Monday touted the FY23 budget, noting that the total general fund appropriation exceeds $927 million.
“We have been consistently pushing this budget to its limit and making the revenue in order to get out,” he said.
The 2022 fiscal year closed out “strong” with a budget surplus, allowing the administration to pledge $40 million towards payment of retroactive wages owed to government employees and retirees going back to 1990, Bryan said.
According to the governor, as of Sept. 30, over $22 million have been paid out to 5,365 employees with anoting $17 million going out “in the coming days.” Bryan said this year’s budget also includes $50 million to the Insurance Guarantee Fund, and $5 million to the Budget Stabilization Rainy Day Fund to build cash reserves.
“Never before have we had money set aside that we could go to,” he said. “So, if we have an emergency or if anything happens, we can quickly access this cash.”
Bryan added that the budget also reflects full funding for the new V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services agency, and is the first budget in decades to set aside funding for the Transportation Trust Fund for local road repairs.
“There’s no question that the fiscal condition of our government is the strongest it has been in years,” Bryan said.
He also addressed premium pay for those who worked during the pandemic, noting that his office has issued more than $9.2 million to over 5,000 private and public sector employees.
“If you haven’t gotten it yet, be patient, it’s coming,” he said.