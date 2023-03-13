First lady Jill Biden is visiting St. Croix, only two months after her last trip with her husband, President Joe Biden.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. confirmed Monday that Biden had arrived on St. Croix for a visit.
Biden’s trip comes after she traveled to Louisiana and met with doctors at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, where she delivered a speech Friday.
“Together, across party lines and state lines we’re building a world where cancer is not a death sentence, where treatments are less toxic and people live longer, healthier, happier lives. It’s ambitious. But it’s also within our reach,” Biden said, according to a text of the speech published by the White House.
President Biden is currently traveling in California and met with the British and Australian Prime Ministers on Monday.
The Bidens last visited St. Croix together in late December, and celebrated the New Year on the big island.
The Bidens have previously celebrated the holidays on St. Croix, and their previous visit was in 2019, when they ran in the new year at Point Udall.
During his time as vice president, Biden vacationed on St. Croix in 2014, 2015 and 2016, staying through the New Year holiday and attending mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted.
Biden was the first president to visit the territory since former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Fomer President Barack Obama visited in 2007 when he was still a presidential candidate.
The first sitting president to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands was Herbert Hoover in March 1931. The last sitting president to visit St. Croix was Harry Truman in February 1948, where he delivered a speech in Christiansted.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
