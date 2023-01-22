Government House remained mum as to the number of days of cash the territory has on hand, after promising to release such details last week.
After acknowledging reports that the V.I. government was short on cash, and when asked for specific information, a spokesperson for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the details would be forthcoming.
“I can give you an exact cash-on-hand read on Thursday when the latest report is produced,” Richard Motta wrote in a Jan. 16 text message to The Daily News.
Motta, however, did not produce the figure Thursday, and has not responded to follow-up questions.
Meanwhile, the V.I. government’s “transparency” website was still offline as of Sunday night as Bryan prepared to give his fifth State of the Territory Address tonight, and where he will be expected to address looming concerns about the financial stability of the Government Employees Retirement System and the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
WAPA is continuing to receive about $4 million a month in government subsidies, and Bryan has publicly expressed concern that the territory’s revenues won’t keep pace with spending.
The government should ideally have several months’ worth of cash on hand, meaning that if revenue collections ceased entirely, the government could continue operating.
But the V.I. government has frequently struggled to maintain such liquidity. For example, at one point in 2018, the remaining year of former Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s term in office, the amount of cash on hand fell to only two to four days.
Bryan has trumpeted his efforts to use federal disaster recovery dollars to bolster the territory’s financial health, and took significant credit for the creation of a special purpose vehicle that was billed as the salvation of the government’s flailing pension system, using money from the rum cover over rate.
Under the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands, any excise tax collected on V.I. manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.
The 2022 creation of the “Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation” made an entity legally separate from the government which would issue bonds “to restructure the outstanding Matching Fund Bonds issued” by the Public Finance Authority, “in order to free up resources to be applied to the restoration of solvency to GERS without having to reduce benefits,” according to a Government House statement.
But that financial maneuver assumed a cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon, which expired as of Dec. 31, 2021, and the rate is currently calculated at $10.50 per proof gallon.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said she expected federal lawmakers to extend the higher rate retroactively.
But that tax extender was not included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which was signed into law in December, leaving a major unaddressed funding gap.
On Jan. 16, The Daily News asked Motta if the government has a plan to fund GERS without the additional revenue that was assumed to be coming from the higher cover over rate.
Motta has not responded to the question.
Motta and Bryan also have not produced public records in response to a Nov. 3 Open Records Act Request from The Daily News, which requested receipts showing the amount of taxpayer money spent on a 2021 trip to Colorado, during which Bryan, a dozen senators, and their staff members toured the legal cannabis industry.
Former Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and the Legislature’s Legal Counsel Amos Carty Jr. have yet to even acknowledge the same request.
Bryan and Motta have repeatedly pointed to the government’s “transparency” website as a way for the public to determine how much money the executive branch spent on the trip.
But the website does not contain any public records or information that would make it possible to determine which expenditures were connected to the trip, and is merely a spreadsheet of figures with vague descriptions attached.
Passed in 1972, the Open Records Act is a provision of the V.I. Code that requires government officials to allow citizens to personally examine government records.
The 29th Legislature subsequently passed the Government Transparency Act in 2012, which required “online access to information relating to public funds,” and said the database must be established on or before June 1, 2013.
Former Attorney General Claude Walker did not implement the law, and it wasn’t implemented until April 2019, after Bryan took office.
Still, the website does not comply with all of the law’s requirements, and does not provide the level of detail that would make meaningful data analysis possible.
Bryan and Motta have repeatedly professed their commitment to transparency, and the same tagline is attached to every press release issued by Government House: “The Bryan-Roach Administration is investing in the Territory’s people, infrastructure and future through transparency, stabilizing the economy, restoring trust in the government and ensuring that recovery projects are completed as quickly as possible. Visit transparency.vi.gov.”
Those words have not translated into actions, and the transparency website has not been functional since at least Jan. 18, following inquiries from The Daily News about its flaws.
Motta has not responded to questions from The Daily News about why the site was taken down, and a note posted to the URL “transparency.vi.gov” doesn’t give any indication when the website might be relaunched, noting simply: “The Transparency site is temporarily down for maintenance. Check back later.”