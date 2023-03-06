Government House spokesperson Richard Motta said Monday that all eligible Social Security recipients have received the $500 stipend checks they were promised by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. before the November election.

“Everyone who was eligible, based on the listing that we received from the Social Security Administration, was paid,” Motta said in response to questions by The Daily news during Government House press briefing.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.