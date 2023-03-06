Government House spokesperson Richard Motta said Monday that all eligible Social Security recipients have received the $500 stipend checks they were promised by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. before the November election.
“Everyone who was eligible, based on the listing that we received from the Social Security Administration, was paid,” Motta said in response to questions by The Daily news during Government House press briefing.
“And it’s important to note that that listing was up for individuals who were recipients of the Social Security up until March 2020. The administration has made the decision to go ahead — and, recognizing that the people who were recipients of Social Security after that point that the listing was received from the Social Security Administration are still in need, so we are working right now to get an updated list from the Social Security administration,” Motta said. “That includes those individuals who were recipients or who may have qualified for Social Security after that March 2020 date, and so further information on that will be forthcoming.”
The Daily News also asked about tax refunds to which Motta responded: “Tax refunds are still being paid, we’re up to 2021, tax year 2021.”
“Just last week, another round of tax refunds were still being paid by the Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue, and so we are caught up, up until this last tax year, which was tax year 2021,” he said. “As you know, individuals still have up until April 18, which is I believe the filing deadline to file their 2022 income taxes.”
Late Monday night, and in response to earlier questions by The Daily News, Motta provided a list of the most recent tax payout, which showed 1,174 checks were released for a total of $3,003.629. The specific breakdown is as follows:
Tax year 2021 — 626 checks were released for the sum of
- $1,640,735
- Tax year 2020 — 316 checks were released for the sum of $771,984
- Tax year 2019 — 120 checks were released for the sum of $229,869
- Tax year 2018 and prior — 112 checks were released for the sum of $361,941.
“Those payments are to filers who filed prior to March 4, 2022, and were due a refund,” Motta said.
During the press briefing earlier Monday, officials also provided updates on COVID-19 and other issues.
Assistant Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said there has been a decrease in COVID-19 cases since a spike in February, and there are currently only 25 cases territory-wide, including 11 on St. Croix, 12 on St. Thomas, and two on St. John.
There are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the territory, Molloy said.
The department has suspended COVID-19 drive-through testing and the hotline while transitioning from federal to local funding, and the public will be notified once those services have been re-established, Molloy said.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 1 p.m. today to celebrate the long-awaited opening of “JFL North” at Luis Hospital.
The government’s “transparency” website is still offline, and Motta said when asked about it, and that of the website of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, that he did not have information about either on Monday, but said others can answer questions about them.
“The point people for those questions that you asked, to be able to get you the most accurate information, I can connect you with those individuals,” Motta said.
The OLG website contains incorrect phone numbers and office locations, and the office has not responded to questions from The Daily News left last week.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.