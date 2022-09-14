V.I. Coffee Company, Pizza Amore, Sabroso Group, Alvin’s Hot Sauce, Barefoot Buddha, I Levin, 2 Plus 2 Corporation, Connections of St. John, Happy Faces II Academy, Leatherback Brewing, Kallaloo Farms LLC, Gold Coast Yachts, HH Tire & Battery, Deepak Bansal,CPA and West Gyul were among the more than 300 recipients sharing a $1 million grant administered by the Small Business Development Center.
Some were awarded more than others with eight companies, including full-service cabinet shop AMREY Industries, receiving the maximum of $50,000. Four, including Caledonia Communications, received the next highest amount of $40,000. One company received $35,000; 16 received $30,000; 19 received $25,000 and all others received amounts ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, according to the recipient list released by the SBDC and posted on its website.
The so-called Business Innovation grant was established in May by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. At the time, Bryan said it would be administered by the SBDC, and would help local businesses with upgrades and hiring more employees.
Business owners were invited to apply and had to submit various documents including licenses, profit margins and a business proposal explaining why they deserve the grant. Last week, in congratulating the winners, Bryan said that nearly 1,000 businesses applied territorywide. The recipients were not identified, and Government House referred The Daily News to the SBDC, which did not immediately respond with the recipients’ names until Monday’s release.
Ted Gutierrez, SBDC’s state director, said in an online post on the agency’s website that applications were reviewed based on eligibility and guidelines. If an application was missing any of the criteria to be eligible, the specific businesses would be made aware and given an opportunity to correct their application, he said.
Gutierrrez noted that an “independent committee” reviewed the group of eligible applicants. The committee included individuals from the private sector territorywide, in addition to an SDBC employee and a representative from the University of the Virgin Islands.
“We are very proud of the fact that the committee was an independent objective committee that reviewed all the eligible application,” he said.
According to the VI SBDC, “each application was thoroughly discussed by the committee and a grant award amount was recommended.”
Guitierrez said that the committee took special interest in businesses that presented innovative strategies like website and social media presence, creation of a mobile app, incorporating energy-saving strategies, and expansion to add customers with disabilities. These innovative strategies included in each business proposal reviewed also helped to determine the amount awarded, he said.