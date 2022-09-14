V.I. Coffee Company, Pizza Amore, Sabroso Group, Alvin’s Hot Sauce, Barefoot Buddha, I Levin, 2 Plus 2 Corporation, Connections of St. John, Happy Faces II Academy, Leatherback Brewing, Kallaloo Farms LLC, Gold Coast Yachts, HH Tire & Battery, Deepak Bansal,CPA and West Gyul were among the more than 300 recipients sharing a $1 million grant administered by the Small Business Development Center.

Some were awarded more than others with eight companies, including full-service cabinet shop AMREY Industries, receiving the maximum of $50,000. Four, including Caledonia Communications, received the next highest amount of $40,000. One company received $35,000; 16 received $30,000; 19 received $25,000 and all others received amounts ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, according to the recipient list released by the SBDC and posted on its website.