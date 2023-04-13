ST. THOMAS — Government offices, courts and many St. Thomas businesses will close by noon today to accommodate the Division of Festivals’ planned J’ouvert to welcome the Uber Soca Cruise to island.

The event is scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. with the J’ouvert route starting at Mandela Circle and continuing along the waterfront to the V.I. Legislature building. Traffic in both directions will be impacted.