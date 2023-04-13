ST. THOMAS — Government offices, courts and many St. Thomas businesses will close by noon today to accommodate the Division of Festivals’ planned J’ouvert to welcome the Uber Soca Cruise to island.
The event is scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. with the J’ouvert route starting at Mandela Circle and continuing along the waterfront to the V.I. Legislature building. Traffic in both directions will be impacted.
According to a news release from the V.I. Judiciary, all non-essential judicial branch employees in the St. Thomas-St. John District will be dismissed at noon today.
All Human Services Department offices on St. Thomas will close at noon today. The STRIVE Senior Recreational Center will be closed for the whole day. In addition, Head Start Centers in Savan, Bergs Home, and Sugar Estate will also close at noon today. Classes will resume on Friday. All appointments that were scheduled for this afternoon have been cancelled and rescheduled. The department’s Meals on Wheels and Homemakers programs will continue to operate normally.
VITRAN’s fixed-route service will be impacted by the J’ouvert, according to the Public Works Department. The last St. Thomas fixed-route bus will leave the depot today at 11 a.m. and service will be suspended at 1 p.m.
District Court in the judiciary’s division of St. Thomas-St. John will close at noon today, as will the Water and Power Authority’s Port of Sale customer service and Al Cohen offices. In addition, WAPA will not perform disconnections related to unpaid bills today. Disconnections for unpaid bills will resume on Monday.