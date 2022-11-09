Government officials are still insisting that Virgin Islanders in need of inpatient mental health treatment will one day be able to receive care in the territory, but in the meantime, the Health Department is continuing to ship patients to private facilities in Puerto Rico or the mainland.

During Monday’s weekly press briefing, Assistant Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. responded to questions from The Daily News about the ongoing lack of available beds for those in dire need of treatment.