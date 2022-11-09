Government officials are still insisting that Virgin Islanders in need of inpatient mental health treatment will one day be able to receive care in the territory, but in the meantime, the Health Department is continuing to ship patients to private facilities in Puerto Rico or the mainland.
During Monday’s weekly press briefing, Assistant Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. responded to questions from The Daily News about the ongoing lack of available beds for those in dire need of treatment.
Motta blamed the Legislature, and said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. submitted Bill No. 34-0279 in 2019, but senators have yet to pass the measure, which seeks to create the V.I. Behavioral Health Act.
According to the bill summary, the legislation “replaces the piecemeal laws that were limited in addressing services, programs, and treatment for persons who suffer from behavioral health challenges, mental health disorders and substance use disorders in the Territory of the Virgin Islands.”
The bill also requires the governor to “establish at least one public Behavioral Health Treatment Facility in the Virgin Islands; comprising of residential treatment, transitional care, detox and day treatment services,” and requires funding for the facility to be included in the annual executive budget, with operating expenses paid from the Casino Revenue Fund.
Molloy said the territory already has the Eldra Schulterbrant in-patient residential facility on St. Thomas.
But in 2017, former Health Commissioner Michelle Davis acknowledged security concerns at the facility after patient Wingrove Clarke was charged with repeatedly raping a fellow patient. Rape charges are still pending against Clarke, and he is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 22.
Schulterbrant’s staff publicly protested what they said were poor and unsanitary conditions in 2018, and the facility was finally renovated in 2019.
But the 32 beds are typically filled with chronically ill seniors in need of long-term care, and the Health Department has frequently declined to admit patients with pending criminal charges.
Ruth Warren, mental health coordinator for the Bureau of Corrections, testified at a court hearing in 2018 that in her more than eight years working at the jail, she’d been successful in transferring only two detainees to Schulterbrandt for inpatient mental health treatment, a fraction of those she said should have been admitted by the Health Department.
Molloy also said Monday that his department has asked for the Office of Disaster Recovery for assistance in identifying architectural engineering services to erect a facility on the Anna’s Hope plot of land on St. Croix. So, there are several measures currently in place to address that situation.”
The Anna’s Hope facility has been in discussion for years, and Davis, the former commissioner, said in 2017 that the department was working to find money for its construction.
No progress has been made in the five years since.
“Just because you have not seen a physical structure does not mean there has not been progress,” Motta said Monday. “There are a number of things to which assistant commissioner Molloy has been alluding to, there have been a number of processes behind the scenes.
“One being — changing some of the laws that exist, because you have a facility but if there’s no clear law that speaks to how you commit people who are a danger to themselves or others, a facility essentially does you no good,” he added. “So to say that there hasn’t been any progress, I don’t think that’s a fair statement. There’s a lot of things that go on prior to you know, a physical structure being erected, that has to happen.”
The lack of available treatment options means that some individuals with schizophrenia and other chronic mental health conditions end up being arrested as a result of the symptoms of their disease, essentially criminalizing untreated mental illness.
Local judges have long lamented the Health Department’s inaction in addressing the problem.
Former Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said in 2021 that “jail can’t be a warehouse for mentally ill persons,” but the Bureau of Corrections is still shouldering the burden of caring for those who pose a danger to themselves and others.
Judges are often forced to release defendants left in jail for months awaiting evaluation by the sole, part-time psychiatrist responsible for providing reports on whether a defendant is mentally competent to stand trial, Dr. Evadne Sang.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said in September that the Health Department needs to hire someone who can handle the backlog of evaluations, and Sang said she’s been imploring the department to hire additional help for years.
Even after a person is evaluated, there are few treatment options available for those in need of inpatient care.
One such defendant, 25-year-old Renique Francis, had psychotic behavior so troubling to a former psychiatrist at the St. Thomas jail, that he recommended in 2018 that she be involuntarily hospitalized.
Instead, she was released back to the streets on Feb. 6, 2019, and police say she stabbed Ashley Browne, 35, to death less than two months later during a dispute in Savan.
Francis pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September, and sentencing is set for Dec. 7.
Francis was initially jailed, but a federal judge overseeing the Bureau of Corrections’ consent decree ordered that she be transferred to Columbia Regional Care Center, a psychiatric hospital in South Carolina.
But stateside facilities are also suffering from a shortage of staff and available beds, and it can take months for the process to be completed.
For example, 48-year-old James Laudat died behind bars on St. Croix in 2019, three months after a judge reversed his criminal conviction and found him not guilty by reason of insanity, ordering him to be transferred to a secure psychiatric facility.
Another man who was lucky enough to receive a transfer to Columbia Regional Care Center was subsequently abandoned at the stateside facility for nearly two years.
The court notified the Health Department that Kevik David’s criminal charges had been dismissed a month after he was sent to South Carolina in October 2019, but officials did nothing.
In August 2021, Judge Morris discovered that David had been left at the facility and ordered the government to finally bring him home.
Bryan, shortly after taking office, signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency on mental health in the Virgin Islands. The document, signed on Feb. 19, 2019, noted that Bryan’s aim was to improve both behavioral and mental health issues in the territory.
Justa Encarnacion, the commissioner-nominee at the time, praised Bryan’s actions, however by October, she told The Daily News in a follow-up interview she had succeeded in removing only two people off the streets and still had not hired psychiatrists. Earlier this summer, Encarnacion, now commissioner for four years, told senators that she still does not have the resources or psychiatric staff in place that would help improve mental health services in the territory.
Meantime Bryan, fresh from a landslide victory Tuesday night, told The Daily News that the momentum “is going to power us through to fix education, and health care, and WAPA in the next for years. Look out for us, we’re going to be phenomenal.”