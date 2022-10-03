The V.I. government is still failing to provide adequate long-term residential care for the territory’s most vulnerable residents, leaving some stuck indefinitely in hospital beds or jail cells.
Health care officials recently testified at a hearing of the Committee on Health, Hospitals, and Human Services about the chronic bed shortages for elder care and behavioral health, nearly three years after Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr. declared a state of emergency on mental health services.
“Senior care is in crisis, not just in the Virgin Islands but across the country. There aren’t enough caregivers, affordable beds, and services to support our elders who have done so much for our community,” committee Chairman Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said Friday.
Many individuals who are elderly or disabled end up as “boarders” at the territory’s hospitals, and there are currently 18 boarders between Luis Hospital on St. Croix and Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, according to Christopher Finch, chairman of the V.I. Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation.
“Boarders are mostly very frail seniors who live at the hospital because they have nowhere else to be placed and cannot live alone and take care of themselves,” Finch said.
Boarders are not patients because they have no acute medical issues requiring hospitalization, so the hospital cannot bill for their care. But boarders cannot be released because they are unable to accomplish the day-to-day tasks required to care for themselves, and the territory’s lack of long-term residential care facilities means there is simply nowhere else for them to go.
That leaves hospital beds filled with elderly and disabled people whose needs are not being appropriately met, Finch said, and leaves fewer beds available for emergency and surgical patients who actually require hospitalization.
“The boarder problem is related directly to the shortage of long-term care services in the territory,” Finch testified.
Finch said the hospitals, Health Department, Human Services, and Office of Management and Budget are working “to find alternative placements,” at the two local senior homes, as well as facilities in Puerto Rico and the mainland.
But he warned that the moves are only a temporary fix, and “it is important to understand the need for more local long-term care services as the only lasting solution to the boarder issue. The hospitals have been emptied of boarders before only to receive new boarders,” Finch said.
The territory’s hurricane-damaged senior homes have 40 beds between them, but demographic analysis of the aging local population indicates a need for between 353 and 588 beds, and “we know experientially that we have far fewer long term care beds than we need, and even than we had a few years ago,” Finch said.
When it comes to hospital boarders, “this problem has been ongoing for decades and is largely outside of the control of the hospital, yet the failure to address this problem adequately, results in the burden falling directly on hospital operations,” said Douglas Koch, chief executive officer of Luis Hospital.
“Our beds, nurses and other resources are being tied up by individuals that have no medical reason to be at the hospital. We have on average have 8 to 10 boarders in the hospital every day, this takes up approximately 35% to 40% of our adult medical/surgical beds,” Koch explained.
“This causes a backlog and the patients that are being admitted to the hospital are now occupying rooms in the emergency room. This is why we have extremely long waits in our emergency room. On most days we operate our Emergency Room with only 4 or 5 rooms when we should have at least 12 available for emergency services. We need to implement permanent solutions so that our community members in need of medical care are not unnecessarily delayed when they arrive in the emergency room,” Koch said.
Health Department Commissioner Justa Encarnacion testified about the department’s efforts to provide services to seniors, including mobile outreach services for mental wellness and chronic illness prevention and treatment.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez testified on the department’s efforts to create additional nursing home beds locally.
“One of the key gap areas in senior services is the availability of nursing home beds and skilled nursing facilities to care for our elderly frail and disabled seniors,” Causey-Gomez said.
The Herbert Grigg Home on St. Croix currently houses 22 residents and has three pending admissions who are hospital boarders. The Queen Louise Home on St. Thomas currently has 12 residents, but will not admit any new residents until a recent COVID-19 outbreak is cleared. Six elderly frail adults also receive nursing support services at Lucinda Millin Home.
She noted that the two Homes for the Aged are not certified by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and are therefore 100% funded by the V.I. government.
The government has “prioritized the construction of two state-of-the-art 60-bed skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes to replace the existing Herbert Grigg and Queen Louise Homes for the Aged,” Causey-Gomez said. “Once these new facilities are in place, DHS will be able to seek CMS certification for both homes and be reimbursed by the Medicaid program for eligible Medicaid residents.”
She added that, “due to the lack of long-term care available in the Virgin Islands, DHS has a waiting list of almost 70, which includes the boarders.”
Once the boarders are relocated from the hospital, “it is safe to say that DHS will assume responsibility for their care for the rest of their lives,” Causey-Gomez said.
Cindy Joseph, owner of Turning Point Senior Care, said it is “the first privately-owned facility of its kind in St. Croix,” and testified about the difficulty families face in caring for aging loved ones.
“As a community we value and give care to loved ones, but these values are not fully supported or reflected in public policies to incentivize market valuation for the care provided,” Joseph said.
The responsibility for day-to-day care typically falls to women, whose own earning capacity is diminished because resources like home care are lacking.
“In the absence of adequate personal homecare, risk factors increase substantially for neglect, injury, hospitalization, or need for long term nursing home medical services. How supportive care is viewed and valued by the government and healthcare institutions is key. Integrating supportive care resources into policy objectives will provide an effective low-cost and preemptive care approach that is currently missing in strategies to build a robust healthcare system,” Joseph said.
In addition to elder care, Francis said senators need to address the lack of resources for families who have a loved one struggling with a mental or behavioral health issue.
He recently heard one woman make a public, “passionate plea” for help for her adult son, and said she “is living in her home under siege as a result of not having adequate facilities here to take care of our homeless population that’s experiencing behavioral health issues.”
Families unable to manage are often forced to call police, which leads to criminal charges and incarceration.
The Health Department has repeatedly missed court-ordered deadlines to provide psychiatric evaluations to criminal defendants, forcing judges to dismiss charges against individuals who were left in jail cells for months without treatment. Once charges are dismissed, however, the court no longer has the authority to order the government to provide that individual with mental health treatment.
The situation has left many Virgin Islanders in limbo between the hospital and jail, while they wait for a bed to open up at a more appropriate long-term care facility — which typically means being shipped off-island.
One such individual, Dwight Halbert, was found on the side of the road on St. Croix in 2021, and had been living at Luis Hospital for over a year despite having no medical diagnoses, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
It’s unclear whether Halbert was given a mental health evaluation at the hospital, but nurses complained about his aggressive harassment, and eventually called police for help on July 18 when he began trying to grab and attack staff.
Officers arrested Halbert and charged him with first-degree unlawful sexual contact and attempted simple assault and battery.
Halbert has been jailed ever since.
A judge ordered the government to conduct psychological and psychiatric evaluations, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Jasmine Griffin filed a notice on Sept. 8, detailing the unsuccessful efforts to place him in a treatment facility.
A Health Department case manager submitted applications for Halbert’s placement to four different facilities on the mainland, but each denied the applications. The Health and Human Services departments are working to complete the application process for Sunrise Community residential facility in Florida, according to the notice, and it’s unclear when Halbert might be transferred out of jail.