Residents will get the opportunity to learn how disaster dollars are being spent during a so-called recovery fair slated for Wednesday at Yacht Haven Grande, and is being hosted by the Office of Management and Budget.
The information was among the updates announced by Government House spokesman Richard Motta during a press briefing on Monday.
Motta also announced that the V.I. Education Department is seeking the “cooperation” of St. Croix residents in the Estate Paradise community, which borders the Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School, which is slated for demolition early as next month.
An inspection of nearby homes is slated for Thursday, the second attempt since the department alerted residents in May, according to Richards.
Contractors are attempting to conduct a pre-demolition survey of neighborhood homes and “some residents have been reluctant to set appointments and allow the contractor to access their home,” Richards said.
“We must verify the condition of the homes to identify what issues, if any, exist before demolition. We will compare pre and post demolition findings to ensure the integrity of residents’ homes,” he said.
The home inspections were initially planned for earlier this month, after notices were sent in May requesting inspection appointments. According to Richards “several homes will be inspected and monitored” to garner “feedback from those residents neighboring that school.”
“In a nutshell, what the DOE is seeking to do is a pre and post assessment of the neighboring homes directly adjacent to that facility, before the demolition of the facility, to see what impacts those individual homes may sustain as a result of that scheduled demolition work,” Motta said. “I think that is a very necessary thing and those residents should take advantage of that opportunity to make sure those assessments are done so they can protect the integrity of their homes or be in good standing to claim any damages that may arise as a result of that necessary work.”
Residents in the nearby area are asked to call the construction companies tasked with demolition for an appointment at (340) 713-1100 or (340) 513-6918.
Richards said that the Office of Management and Budget is sponsoring a Government of the Virgin Islands AARP GEER Fair where American Rescue Plan funds, Fiscal Recovery funds, and Emergency Education Relief funds will be discussed from 4:30 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
“In attending this informational session residents can learn more about these funds and how they are being utilized to positively impact the community through scholarships, workforce development initiatives, and opportunities for small business and non-profit entities,” Motta said.
For more information about the fair email arpa@omb.vi.gov
At Wednesday’s press briefing, Motta also announced:
• V.I. Folk Life Festival activities will be held this weekend at the Verne I. Richards Veteran Memorial Park in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
• Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is expected to “make a major announcement” on July 1 relative to the 175th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, the July 3, 1848 slave revolt that saw Denmark releasing slaves in the then-Danish West Indies, specifically on St. Croix.
• The deadline for the government’s Fellow’s Program is July 15. For details visit www.dopusvi.org.
The Health Department, which monitors COVID cases, announced there are 173 cases. A total of 135 are on St. Croix; 36 on St. Thomas and two on St. John. The positivity rate is nearly 9%. Vaccinations are now available for children as young as six months.