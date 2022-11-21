The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to come up with the cash to keep fuel flowing to the territory’s generators and avert rolling blackouts scheduled to start next week, but details of the plan remain unclear.
Meanwhile, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Monday that taxpayers will continue to subsidize WAPA with at least $4 million a month for the foreseeable future.
WAPA’s latest crisis is the result of a threat by propane supplier VITOL, which wants WAPA to agree to a $145 million buyout of critical propane-powered infrastructure the company financed under a nearly decade-old agreement.
If VITOL cuts off the territory’s propane supply, the Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix will run out of fuel and cease to operate in eight days, based on a Nov. 30 timeline, and the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas will cease to operate on Dec. 2.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA CEO Andy Smith said in a written statement Monday that the Authority “is in conversations with alternate fuel suppliers and options to process the fuel.”
Regarding how much cash will be required to purchase fuel from an alternate supplier, Smith said WAPA “is currently configuring the amount.”
He made it clear that acquiescing to VITOL’s buyout demand is not an option.
“The proposed $145 million buyout proposed by VITOL would increase the Authority’s debt by 60%, which is not feasible for the Authority or the territory,” Smith said.
The underlying agreement with VITOL was negotiated under the leadership of former CEO Hugo Hodge Jr., who served for eight years, before the Authority’s governing board voted in January 2016 not to renew his contract.
WAPA, under Hodge’s leadership, signed an agreement in 2014 for Vitol to build storage terminal facilities at the St. Thomas and St. Croix power plants and to convert eight turbines to burn liquefied petroleum gas — better known as propane. Vitol financed the project, and ownership of the facility was to transfer to WAPA after Vitol recouped their investment.
But since that time, costs have ballooned to more than $200 million, according to a 2021 report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office, which found that WAPA leadership chose to cut corners and did not properly oversee the project.
When asked whether the current situation could have been avoided, Smith said there were “potentially” prior opportunities to resolve WAPA’s issues with VITOL.
“This is not the first time VITOL has pressured the Authority. For example, in 2019 a special session was convened by the Governor with the Legislature to resolve a payment to VITOL for a similar course of action and VITOL was paid $6 million. Other payments have been made to VITOL for similar situations,” Smith wrote.
WAPA has long suffered from chronic cash shortages, and has been relying on taxpayer-funded subsidies in the form of federal funding, funneled through the local government of the Virgin Islands, or “GVI.”
“GVI funding has helped pay for fuel. Without GVI support, the Authority would be unable to purchase all the fuel it needs. However, fuel support has not covered 100% of WAPA’s cash shortfall. Hence, WAPA has had to deter payments to other vendors to prioritize fuel purchases,” Smith wrote.
Smith was hired in January, and has been working to mitigate the effects of prior WAPA officials’ decisions over the years.
“One of the major changes under new leadership have been timely payments for fuel and for monthly operations and maintenance expense. Previously, these payments were sporadic,” according to Smith’s statement. “This improvement is a testament to the commitment of implementing the current Strategic Plan towards financial stability for the VI Water and Power Authority.”
Motta said Monday when asked that the taxpayer subsidies will continue to keep rates from increasing on WAPA customers.
The current residential rate is 40.03 cents per kilowatt hour for the first 250 kilowatts, and 42.65 cents for each additional kilowatt. The commercial rate is 46.54 cents per kilowatt hour.
“The government is going to continue its situation, to provide relief to the ratepayers. That’s the government’s priority, and so as long as we can do that, that is what the government is focused on,” Motta said.
Motta said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. met with V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett Monday and they discussed a possible rescue plan for WAPA, but he declined to divulge any details.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of the Governor in any type of particulars,” Motta said.