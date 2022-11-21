The V.I. Water and Power Authority is working to come up with the cash to keep fuel flowing to the territory’s generators and avert rolling blackouts scheduled to start next week, but details of the plan remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Monday that taxpayers will continue to subsidize WAPA with at least $4 million a month for the foreseeable future.

