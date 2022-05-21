ST. THOMAS — It’s been a tough year for 191 Charlotte Amalie High School graduates, but as they filled the University of the Virgin Islands Sports Center on Friday, bedecked in blue and gold for an in-person commencement ceremony, the first since 2019, it was clear they had lived up to their motto: “Tried, Tested and Proven True:The Multifaceted Class of 2022.”
“Just when we thought we couldn’t imagine anything as complex as last year, this school year proved to be a beast,” Principal April Petrus said.
Going from 100% virtual learning back to in-person instruction after two years took a lot of adjusting for both students and staff academically, socially and emotionally. Despite the challenges, Petrus was proud to announce that the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, as of April 7, had approved the re-accreditation of CAHS for seven years.
“This global pandemic propelled education into uncharted waters and forced much-needed change,” she said. “There weren’t any playbooks or textbooks to provide guidance. It took a lot of energy, concentration, creativity and teamwork.”
For Valedictorian Jalleigah David, “it was a different experience.”
“The online learning was difficult for certain classes such as math, because sometimes you couldn’t understand what the teacher was saying. It was also difficult because of internet issues, because we live on an island where there’s trouble with internet sometimes,” she said. “But I do actually think we learned a lot of things that teachers instilled in us such as life’s moralities — morals and principles to stick by.”
David, who has been accepted to 16 universities, said her experience was different from most as she was an early admissions student at the University of the Virgin Islands. Taking classes at the university, she did not see her classmates as much as others did.
David decided to study animal science at Barry University in Georgia. She hopes to someday work in animal husbandry or animal nutrition.
Salutatorian Shaudáe Richardson, who was named 2022 Student of the Year, believes COVID and virtual learning had some positive messages as well.
“With COVID, it gave us a different perspective on everything,” she said. “You got to learn more morals and principles and ethics and things like that than you would in a regular classroom setting, unless you had a class set for that. I, definitely, like anyone else, lost motivation along the way, but in the end, I knew where it was that I wanted to be and I knew what I wanted for my future. I knew that if I stopped doing what I had to do, like I’ve been doing all these years, I would have fallen off, so I had to keep working and working. That’s something I would encourage my peers to do,’ she said. “Don’t ever give up because something gets hard. Persevere because things will get better.”
Richardson will attend Florida International University starting this summer, studying computer engineering with a minor in cyber security and network information.
Keynote speaker Nicole Craigwell-Syms, deputy commissioner of the V.I. Health Department, focused on the class’ motto.
“Over the storms and the pandemic, your very blueprints have been tested and tried,” she said . “The purpose of your life is to face each challenge. Every test is a chance to become the person you are meant to be. Use the tests that are to come to become your higher self.”
She told students “this is your time to author and be the main character in your own life’s work.”
Staying true to oneself and not bending to peer pressure was also part of David’s remarks to classmates. She said that in order “to accomplish remarkable things, we must not only act, but dream, not only plan, but believe, as there is no script to success.”
“So, stay true to your yourself. Don’t let life lead you. You lead life and be the pilot of your destiny,” she said.