A grand jury has returned a fifth superseding indictment against Paul “Bogus” Girard and several co-defendants who are accused of running a violent criminal enterprise for years.
Girard, 34, is the accused ringleader of a group that has been charged in connection with at least five murders on St. Croix and a half-dozen armed robberies on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
Even while imprisoned awaiting sentencing, Girard had been running the enterprise — comprised of 11 “gang members from his neighborhood in William’s Delight” and other associates, according to documents filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court.
The grand jury returned a fifth superseding indictment on Nov. 22, charging Girard with violations under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or “RICO” Act, and related charges.
Girard was incarcerated in another case when he was mistakenly released from federal custody in Puerto Rico in 2018 and given a plane ticket home to St. Croix. Over the course of 17 days, Girard used his freedom to acquire machine guns and plan murders with the help of friends and family, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent.
After his recapture, he was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, until his recent transfer to a federal detention facility in Atlanta, according to court records.
An arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 15, but prosecutors have asked the court to delay the hearing until January.
Several other co-defendants have been charged in the fifth superseding indictment alongside Girard, including Wahilli James, Shaquielle Correa, Kareem Harry, Tyler Eugene and Shermyra Gumbs.
The charging document contained several substantive changes, and “removed the defendants who pleaded guilty,” according to court records.
Three co-defendants, Robert Brown, Etherneal Simon and Wayne Bellille, have entered guilty pleas.
Meanwhile, Correa recently filed a notice of alibi that he says will prove he was not responsible for a 2014 murder on St. Croix.
