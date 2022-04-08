Organizations in the U.S. Virgin Islands providing direct services to women in response to violent crimes, domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking stand to gain from the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Violence Against Women’s decision to offer a grant program called STOP.
A press release issued by the Law Enforcement Planning Commission on Wednesday indicates both the department and the commission are now accepting applications from private and nonprofits, as well as government agencies until June 8 at 3 p.m.
The grant funds result from the Title IV of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, and aim to support entities that provide services to women such as crisis intervention services, counseling and therapy, emergency services, court related services, training, data collection, salaries and benefits for law enforcement officers dedicated to a domestic violence unit, and salaries and benefits for a prosecutor dedicated to the prosecution of domestic violence or sexual assault cases.
“Programs should seek to implement comprehensive strategies to address violence against women which are sensitive to the needs and safety of the victims and hold offenders accountable for their crime,” the release states.
The funding period extends from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023. According to the release the Law Enforcement Planning Commission is responsible for awarding the subgrants and determining the appropriate funding levels for applicants.
While the commission has the right to refusal, the release reads the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women stipulates each state or territory must distribute their funds each year in a specific manner that is based on a statutory formula established by the department.
“At least 30 percent for victim services programs, of which at least 10 percent must be distributed to culturally specific community-based organizations, 25 percent must be allocated to law enforcement, 25 percent to prosecution, and 5 percent to state or local courts, with the remaining 15 percent allocated as discretionary programs,” reads the release.
Collectively there is nearly half a million in grant funding allocated for the STOP 2020 Grant Program.
Entities seeking to apply for the grant opportunity can find applications at the Law Enforcement Planning Commission or can request an application package by calling the office at (340) 774-6400, ext. 203 or emailing sherri.abbott@lepc.vi.gov.