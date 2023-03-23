St. Croix residents may be eligible to receive federal grants to repair homes that were damaged during a water shortage and sargassum influx in 2022.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that grants up to $40,675 are available to repair homes as part of supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program, according to a news release.
“When an unexpected crisis impacts our lives, it reminds us of our connection to our communities and to the places we call home,” USDA Rural Development for Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands State Director Lakeisha Hood said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to help hundreds of people in the U.S. Virgin Islands access the resources they need to rebuild their homes, their communities and their lives.”
A USDA news release said the homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas in an eligible rural area. The funds may be used to pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a presidentally declared disaster in calendar year 2022. Additionally, the funds may be used for the preparation of a site for a manufactured home or for the relocation of a manufactured home.