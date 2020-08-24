TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands has reinstated a curfew after reporting 12 cases of COVID-19 last week, the most in one week since the week of March 22 when its first two cases were announced.
“The cases that were confirmed today are mainly located on the eastern end of Tortola, and on the island of Anegada,” BVI Health Minister Carvin Malone said Friday, declining to reveal the ages or gender of the individuals. “However, our findings point to secondary and tertiary contacts residing in several other communities throughout the territory. Some of these contacts have been linked to heavily patronized nightspots and festive events that took place earlier this month.”
Of the new cases, only one didn’t have history of recent travel in or out of the territory, Malone said. That person remains hospitalized at Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital and representatives from the Ministry of Health and Social Development and the BVI Health Services have been pursuing leads in hopes of finding who had contact with that person, Malone said.
The Health minister said that the total number of positive cases recorded in the territory now stands at 21. He noted that more that 2,000 people territorywide were tested since Aug. 1, and 13 of them tested positive; eight recovered and one died.
Malone added, “Regrettably, several members of our community and business establishments have failed to adhere to basic public health guidelines and legal obligations, placing themselves, families, neighbors, co-workers, friends, and all the rest of us at higher risk of exposure to this aggressive coronavirus. Our health team continues to carry out contact tracing and testing in an effort to mitigate and contain the spread of the virus. Community screening will take place on Anegada, Virgin Gorda as well as in East End/Long Look and Sea Cow’s Bay in the coming days.”
The Health minister said the Cabinet has advised the National Security Council to instruct the attorney general to draft a new curfew — the old curfew was rescinded about a week ago — that will run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily and will expire Saturday.
The order will also restrict the movement of vessels within territorial waters, except for people who fish and intra-island ferries. Additionally, islandwide testing will take place in Anegada through Aug. 28.
Under the new order, bars and night clubs and restaurants, except for those offering takeout and delivery services, will be shuttered. Day-care centers, recreational gyms and sporting facilities and activities, including summer camps, will also discontinue. Additionally, all gatherings will be limited to 20 people, Malone said
Malone also addressed rumors of people being smuggled into the BVI from St. Thomas, maintaining that such crimes will not be tolerated.
“We encourage persons to dial 311 to report any suspicion or evidence of people smuggling into the territory,” he said. “If you are engaged in illegal movement of persons, once again, stop. It endangers lives. It hurts our community. You will be caught and you will be prosecuted.”
In a recent public service announcement, Police Commissioner Michael Matthews also urged residents to call the authorities if they witness any smuggling activity.
“It has become obvious that a very small minority of people are still intent on trying to smuggle goods or persons backwards or forwards into the territory from locations outside, particularly the U.S. Virgin Islands,” he said. “This must stop. This is placing our communities at risk. It’s placing my officers at risk. Our borders remain closed, please do not attempt to try and breach the borders, whether it be for shopping, for meeting someone or just generally going for a sail. You are putting us at risk.”