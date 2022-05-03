Plaintiffs in Fitisemanu v. United States are petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to recognize the birthright citizenship in territories on the heels of recent statements by Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor about the overruling of the Insular Cases in “appropriate” cases.
Calling the Insular Cases a “stain on the Supreme Court,” President and Founder of Equally American Neil Weare who represents the Fitisemanu plaintiffs, issued a statement noting that “John Fitisemanu — who is denied recognition as a U.S. citizen based on his birth in American Samoa — petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case, recognize him as a U.S. citizen, and overrule the Insular Cases” on April 27.
The Supreme Court, according to the Weare’s statement announcing the petition, is expected to consider whether to grant review of Fitisemanu v. United States later this year, but in 2019 the plaintiffs initially “prevailed in their case,” according to the statement which noted that District Court Judge Clark Waddoups ruling was that “under the Citizenship Clause, congress has no power to deny citizenship to individuals born in U.S. territories.”
The case, however, was appealed and the Tenth Circuit relied on the Insular Cases to reverse the ruling. The plaintiffs’ petition for review by the full Tenth Circuit was not granted, the release noted.
During the United States v. Vaello Madero case last week, the justices “wrote to express a shared hope” the court would recognize “the misguided framework of the Insular Cases,” according to the statement.
It further states, Gorsuch said, the policy of having a “separate and unequal” residency status for U.S. territories has “no foundation in the constitution and rest instead on racial stereotypes. They deserve no place in our law.”
John Fitisemanu was born in American Samoa but has been living in Utah for 20 years.
“I was born on U.S. soil, have a U.S. passport, and pay thousands of dollars in taxes each year to the federal government. But based on a discriminatory federal law, I am denied recognition as a U.S. citizen,” he said in the prepared statement. “As a result, I am a citizen of nowhere, unable to vote in state, federal, or even local elections. This isn’t just wrong, it’s unconstitutional.”
Weare noted that Fitisemanu v. United States brings up a “central question” for all territories like American Samoa — for purposes of the Citizenship Clause are they “in the United States?”
“While the Supreme Court has not squarely resolved that question,” Weare states that last week in United States v. Vaello Madero the court acknowledged in its opening sentence that the United States includes five territories: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U. S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
“Who is a U.S. citizen under the Constitution is a fundamental question for our democracy, and one the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment was intended to answer once and for all,” Weare said. “That in 2022 there remains uncertainty over whether people born in U.S. territories are ‘born … in the United States’ for purposes of the Citizenship Clause and whether the racist Insular Cases remain good law highlights why the Supreme Court needs to finally answer these questions.”