A group of St. Croix residents calling themselves Fix Mahogany Road and LaGrange Roads Petition Team have gathered more than 800 signatures calling on the V.I. government to fix roadways in the area that are in disrepair.
The signatures are from kids, taxi operators and tour guides as well as bar and restaurateurs “from throughout the island who are fed up and demand action.”
The petition, which was addressed to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. and the rest of the 35th Legislature, was also forwarded to Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel and copied to St. Croix Administrator Sammuel Sanes, with an accompanying letter dated April 10.
“The residents of Estate LaGrange, Little LaGrange and surrounding areas have been patient for over ten years, waiting for repairs to LaGrange roads and reconstruction of Ethel Henry McIntosh Memorial Drive,” also known as Route 76 or Mahogany Road,” reads the letter, which was signed by Karen McIntosh-Bruce, Mary McIntosh and Jamal Nielsen, members of the Fix Mahogany Road and LaGrange Roads Petition Team. The letter noted that despite promises made by Public Works, “absolutely nothing has been done to improve our roads.”
“Driving, bicycling, and even walking on these roads have become quite hazardous, not to mention the cost of repairs to our vehicles,” they wrote.
Members of the group, who plans to meet in early May, said they are awaiting a response from Gabriel on their petition and answers to questions, to include start and completion dates for repairs, were forwarded to Gabriel’s office.
The Daily News contacted Gabriel through a spokesperson. He could not immediately be reached for comment on the petition and as to when his department intends to begin repairs.