When Virgin Islanders deployed to Washington following the recent assault on the U.S. Capitol, guardsmen probably didn’t know what they would be facing when called into action.
For one member of the Guard, that call to action didn’t occur on Capitol Hill, but on a hill in a waterfront park, according to a press release from Virgin Islands National Guard captain Marcia Bruno.
Army Pfc. Salim Shulterbrandt, with the Guard’s 1-114th Aviation Detachment, rendered aid after a skateboarder lost control while negotiating a hill near Washington’s Georgetown Waterfront Park.
“I just wanted to make sure that he was okay,” said Shulterbrandt, adding that he used wipes and bandages from a medical kit to stop bleeding.
“I know it wasn’t much, but at least it could provide him enough care to get him to the hospital,” said Shulterbrandt.
U.S. Army Maj. Kelwin Ford, secretary for the general staff of the District of Columbia National Guard, witnessed Shulterbrandt’s quick response.
“Having been a police officer, I was pleased to see how quickly they all responded,” he said. “I’m glad that they stepped up and took the lead on that. The gentleman was happy with the care he received.”
“He is one of the most junior members in the organization, yet he was able to respond as a seasoned veteran distinctively,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Clayton Sutton, commander of the Virgin Islands National Guard team on duty in Washington. “It speaks volumes of the discipline of this young soldier and tells me that the future of this military is bright.”
Approximately 130 Virgin Islands Guard members traveled to Washington to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard has been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration.