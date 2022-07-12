The V.I. Democratic Party released a statement saying that Thursday’s gubernatorial primary forum has been cancelled after candidates Kent Bernier Sr. and Oakland Benta withdrew from the event, but the candidates said they want to debate incumbents Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach instead.
“While we are flabbergasted at this sudden withdrawal, it is truly sad that in the Virgin Islands, we have gotten to a point where we can’t have a spirited and intellectual conversation among our family of Democrats about the challenges, solutions, and opportunities that we face in the Territory; and it is unfortunate that we can’t disagree without being disagreeable,” Democratic Party of the V.I. State Chair Cecil Benjamin said in the statement.
The Bernier/Benta campaign has previously accused Democratic Party leaders of bias toward the incumbents in letters to the Elections System.
“At every juncture, the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands has gone above and beyond to embrace and include the team of Bernier and Benta,” according to the statement. “The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands provided the B&B team with a golden opportunity to present their views, messages, and alternate plans, but they turned it down.”
According to an audio statement released on the Bernier/Benta campaign website Monday, the candidates never agreed to participate in the forum.
“The Bernier/Benta team believes that the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands deserve to learn more about the pressing issues and abilities of the candidates running for this important office to lead the territory. The Bernier/Benta team would like a debate with the Bryan/Roach team, and not a forum where the questions are provided in advance,” according to the candidates’ statement. “The Bernier/Benta team is prepared to debate the Bryan/Roach team at any time leading up to the Democratic primary in a debate moderated by an independent community organization and aired on WTJX TV and radio.”
The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 6.