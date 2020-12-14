TORTOLA — It’s not every day one gets to enjoy the sea with British billionaire Sir Richard Branson and raise money for a good cause doing it.
But that’s what businessman Allington “Gumption” Creque and some of his friends did recently at the annual Gumption and Friends windsurfing fundraiser.
When the 30-mile roundtrip trek from Virgin Gorda to Anegada was over, the event had raised its $30,000 goal to benefit a school on each island.
The fundraiser began two years ago when Creque, the owner of Gumption Experience BVI that provides land and sea tours — the latter via glass bottom boat — first windsurfed from Virgin Gorda to Anegada. At the time he raised $10,100 for the Claudia Creque Educational Center on Anegada. This year’s fundraiser will again benefit the education center on Anegada, and Valley Day School on Virgin Gorda.
Creque said that while he windsurfed, Branson and others took part by kiteboarding. The billionaire, who owns Moskito and Necker Island in the BVI, did not finish the Dec. 4 race as his kite ended up in a tree.
“Branson never made it. He ended up close to Jost Van Dyke for whatever reason,” Creque said. “He felt a bit down about it because before he left the beach. He felt a bit bummed for not completing it.”
In addition to Branson, the others signing up for the 30-mile round trip trek from Prickly Pear Island to Anegada were Charlie Smith, Kenton Jones, Nick Hull and Mark Doing. Jones is the regional manager for Moskito and Necker Island; Smith and Doing work at Eustatia Island; and Hull teaches kitesurfing at his business, Up’N’Under.
Creque told The Daily News that while the event took three months to plan, it ended much sooner than he thought.
“I got to Anegada so fast. I was expecting it to be a full day of sailing but I got to Anegada in no time and I got back to Virgin Gorda in a shorter time,” he said. “Before you know it, I was packing up the sails and heading home.”
According to Creque, winds were between 14-18 knots and it took about an hour and 20 minutes getting to Anegada. Creque said he fell twice due to a lack of wind. On the afternoon return-leg, the wind was perfect and it took him just an hour.
He said that it was windier and choppier on that day back in 2018.
“I fell so many times,” he recalled.
For this year’s 30-mile trek, Creque said he windsurfed while Jones, Branson, Smith and Doing were on kite boards.
He was able to capture a photo of Branson’s kite in a tree. Branson famously shared photos of former President Barack Obama kiteboarding back in February 2017. He and his wife, Michelle, spent time vacationing with Branson in the BVI. At the time Branson said the former president studied kiteboarding for two days before heading out into the waves.
Creque said the idea to hold this year’s fundraiser came after it dawned on him that he had held fundraising activities for other BVI schools, but none in Anegada.
“I decided if I was going to race to Anegada, it would be for a cause … and that’s when I turned the idea into an initiative to race to Anegada and raise money for the school,” he said.
In 2018, he said, completing the race was both a “conscious move” as well as fundraiser.
“The consciousness of 2018 was to build a bond — a reminder to our government that Anegada is also part of the BVI,” he said. “On the books they’re part of the BVI, but to the people in Anegada don’t feel that they’re part of the BVI. They always feel left out.”
“The idea was to bring awareness that there are people over there, there’s a community and it’s beautiful and it’s all part of the British Virgin Islands,” he said.