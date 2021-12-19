ST. CROIX — Who dresses up for the occasion, are jolly and nice and always ready to dance a jig or two?
If you guessed mocko jumbies, specifically the Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies, you’d be correct.
On Saturday, following six months of practice, new members joined older ones in a showcase at Schjang Ball Park in Estate St. John.
Willard John, the group’s founder and lead instructor, said Saturday that 50 members, including new and old members, had been honing stilt-walking and performance skills for the show.
“With the schools closed we were not sure how we would be able to do this, but as we put the call out, the parents and students showed up and they have been working with our senior ‘mocko jumbies’ to improve and they are all doing well,” he said.
Mocko jumbie dancing is one of the Virgin Islands oldest cultural traditions, dating back to a time when enslaved Africans were brought to St. Croix. In recent years, the stilt dancers traditionally are outfitted in madras or other colorful, flowing clothing, with masks, hats and gloves that add to their mystique. They perform at cultural celebrations, private parties and other special events, but are always among the crowd favorites at the Crucian Christmas Festival parades. The latter, which normally would have been an opportunity for the group to perform, has been canceled for the second year given the ongoing pandemic.
John said that despite Festival’s cancelation, his group has continued practicing and have been making other public appearances.
“Just as the mocko jumbie has been the protector of the villages in Africa, we see ourselves as the protectors of the culture that we have here,” he said. “It is up to us to ensure that the culture is preserved by our young people and kept alive for generations to come.”
On Saturday, Zayd Saleem, an instructor with Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies, led performances from the ground with dancers towering over him.
He said beginners routinely start off with small stilts about a foot tall, but gradually graduate to stilts that are more than six feet tall.
As the dancers pranced around Saturday, family and friends cheered from the sidelines. Some parents were even allowed to hold hands of some of the more timid dancers — some as young as six — to help them keep their balance as they danced.
John, who established Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies in 1993, said that over the years that hundreds of dancers have passed through the program.
“We don’t only teach them about stilt dancing and performing, we teach discipline and character and how to be overall responsible and dependable community-minded individuals,” John said of his young charges. “It is more than just the fun part of it. We have real life experiences and many are able to build life-long friendships.”