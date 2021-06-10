TORTOLA — Described as “talented, resourceful and an irrepressible class” by college president Richard Georges, the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College graduated 75 of is 146 graduates from the Business and Computer Studies departments in a closed ceremony at the Paraquita Bay campus on Wednesday afternoon. Another 71 graduates will receive their associate degrees and certificates during a 1 p.m. ceremony today.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, the number of individuals attending each ceremony was limited.
Georges told graduates that the institution is proud of them and is looking forward to what they will do from this day forward.
“Your tenure with us, especially the past year, has changed the way the college views higher education and it has changed what we believe is possible for this institution in the future,” he said. “Your time with us, will prove critical to your own future, your growth into becoming global citizens — into professionals, entrepreneurs and change makers. We all share that unknown future with you. We will applaud your victories and mourn your losses. We will do all this you see, because ultimately the college itself, will be judged by your successes and your failures.”
Education Minister Natalio Wheatley told graduates that recognizing their God-given talents and abilities are the biggest factors in achieving success. “Remember, success is a relative concept that everyone must determine for themselves,” he said.
Keynote speaker and National Bank of the Virgin Islands CEO Joy Penn encouraged graduates to “live their best life” and consider what it looks like to them and not someone else. “Do not limit your best life by trying to live up to what you think you see someone else living on social media,” Penn said.
Student respondent Reshawn Stevens of Virgin Gorda, who got his associate degree in business administration, told The Daily News that with the exception of an online class offered at the Paraquita Bay campus, he completed all his studies at the Virgin Gorda campus and worked through November 2020 as an administrative and procurement officer for Creative Builders.
Stevens encouraged his fellow graduates to be empowered and become leaders. He noted that everyone they encounter is facing some type of obstacle in their life and a single word of encouragement can take that person far. “Building hope, giving them something to believe in may be all that’s needed to succeed,” said Stevens, who plans to pursue his studies in management and is considering two schools in Florida. “There is so much negativity in the world today, I think it’s time that we as youth, a people, lift others, bring words of hope, bring words of encouragement. The words we speak are filled with power. Our words can build up or our words can crush someone’s dream.”
He further encouraged his fellow graduates to become leaders, noting that being a leader does not mean telling people what to do. That’s a boss.
“Being a leader in our society today simply means building one another,” he said. “It costs nothing to be a leader. It costs nothing to build one another. And for those of you who would say ‘nobody encouraged me when I needed it, so why should I?’ be the leader you wish you had. Learn how to listen to others, give good feedback and always tell people when they could have done better. A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle. It’s not hard to be a leader. The greatest leaders today are still learning. You are still learning. I believe in you.”