Senators in the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture met Wednesday and heard updates from the University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture and the V.I. Economic Development Authority.

David Hall, president of the University of the Virgin Islands, testified about the School of Agriculture, which was established in 2021 and receives $2.72 million in local and federal funding. He also celebrated the efforts of the Cooperative Extension Service Program, which is responsible for planning the annual Agriculture and Food Fair.

