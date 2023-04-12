Senators in the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture met Wednesday and heard updates from the University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture and the V.I. Economic Development Authority.
David Hall, president of the University of the Virgin Islands, testified about the School of Agriculture, which was established in 2021 and receives $2.72 million in local and federal funding. He also celebrated the efforts of the Cooperative Extension Service Program, which is responsible for planning the annual Agriculture and Food Fair.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. asked about the status of implementing the territory’s Agriculture Plan, and Hall said they need the Legislature to sanction the advisory committee and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to appoint members before they can proceed.
They’re working to develop the Agriculture Business Center and other initiatives, “but we are reluctant to go through the implementation stage,” Hall said. “There is planning going on, but implementation is really going to take having that committee in place, because we don’t want to usurp their responsibility.”
Sen. Marvin Blyden asked about the status of a 2021 law that requires the V.I. Agriculture Department and UVI to “develop and maintain a community seed banking program to store and preserve seeds for preservation against climate change, natural disasters and other situations that could lead to total annihilation of crops, plants and other flora and fauna.”
Hall and School of Agriculture Dean Usman Adamu said they didn’t know.
“That’s a problem,” Blyden said.
He also pointed out that the Extension Service Program website has not been updated since 2021.
In terms of successes, Hall said they’re “months away” from reopening aquaponic and hydroponic facilities, which will be a boon to researchers. The facilities were destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes and took around $1.3 million to rebuild, and there are other buildings still in need of repair, Hall said.
Sen. Dwayne DeGraff asked Hall about his previous statements that cannabis research would force UVI to forfeit federal funding because the drug remains federally illegal.
“That has changed because of federal law changing, so we can do research on cannabis and not lose the funding that we presently have,” Hall said.
He said local cannabis regulators have approached him to see if the University could do testing, whenever the Cannabis Advisory Board approves rules and regulations governing legal cannabis cultivation and sales, “so, we can engage in that type of collaboration now.”
Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger asked what farmers have said are their top needs, and Hall said they require more equipment, better irrigation systems, and more training, which the university can provide.
Senators also heard from EDA Chief Executive Officer Wayne Biggs Jr. and other representatives from the agency responsible for various economic development programs.
Biggs updated senators on the EDA’s operations, the long-term Vision 2040 plan, and capital projects, and said the EDA currently has 37 employees territory-wide, and 14 vacancies.
The EDA also offers tax incentives for eligible companies approved by the Economic Development Commission, which Biggs said is necessary for the territory to remain competitive.
“We’re hoping that by the tax incentives we provide, that it offsets some of the cost of doing business in the territory. Doing business here is expensive, it’s not cheap,” and tax incentives can help companies offset those costs, Biggs said.
Francis-Heyliger asked how they deal with businesses who are reluctant to come to the territory because of the unreliable service provided by the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
“That’s been a big difficulty for us in reference to manufacturing, especially if it’s energy-related and you need a lot of energy to produce a product. So, for us it’s been difficult to attract those kind of companies,” unless they incorporate solar-powered systems with batteries capable of storing sufficient energy to run operations, Biggs said.
WAPA’s commercial rate of more than 47 cents per kilowatt hour makes it difficult for many businesses to operate, so “that’s why we have a lot of success in the financial areas,” Biggs said.
Biggs said the Vision 2040 plan, which outlines a future economic vision for the government, businesses, and nonprofits, calls for adding renewable energy sources. But that will in turn leave fewer customers on WAPA’s grid who are helping to pay for infrastructure repairs.
Biggs said there are ways to structure renewable energy programs that can strike a balance, and “of course it can’t come soon enough because electricity is something that we cannot hide when we’re talking to potential investors, it’s something that we discuss.”
While the EDC program offers eligible companies up to 100% exemptions on gross receipts and other taxes, Biggs pointed out that states like Florida don’t have sales tax, “so all I’m doing is leveling the playing field to try to make it more effective for that company to come here.”