ST. CROIX — Five young girls wowed the crowd from start to finish at Sunday night’s Crucian Christmas Festival Princess and Duchess competitions at the Alfredo Andrews Elementary School auditorium.
At the end of the nearly seven-hour show, Zy’Naii Prentice was crowned Festival Princess and Je’Talia Hanley was named Festival Duchess in tightly contested competitions.
The two will join the Festival Queen — that pageant is set for Sunday — to reign over this year’s festivities.
The Crucian Christmas Festival Duchess and Princess Pageant followed an African safari theme, featuring five competitors who were energetic and poised beyond their years. O’Nae Milligan also vied for the Duchess crown, and Avanae Hurtault and Anya Ettienne also competed for the Princess title.
The theme for the show, celebrating the 70th anniversary of Festival, was “The Monarchs: Prince and Princess, Duke and Duchess — The Royal Kingdom, heirs of a nation for 2022-2023.”
Hanley, 7, the newly crowned Duchess, a student at Alfredo Andrews Elementary School, added another crown to those won by family members in previous pageants. Her mother, aunt and cousins have all won various pageants.
Prentice, 9, the newly crowned Princess, is a student at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School. She said in earlier interviews that she hoped to use her title to encourage other young girls to pursue their dreams.
The audience first witnessed the talents of the contestants during a high-energy afro beat dance number. That was followed by each of the contestants in various segments: an introduction speech, beach or resort wear, and cultural wear.
The previous year’s Festival Prince and Princess Aniya Williams and Jaheim Creque took their final walk during the show.