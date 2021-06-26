Diversity makes every field more efficient.
It’s what U.S. Coast Guard Commander Karima Greenaway Hantal, who made V.I. history when she was promoted to the rank, believes.
She is the first woman from the Virgin Islands to achieve the rank of commander. She was also the first woman from the V.I. to graduate from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy, and is now the most senior officer from the territory currently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“I decided to become a Coast Guard officer because there was no career path in the U.S. Coast Guard that would be unavailable to women. It’s a well-known fact that diversity makes every field more efficient, and the U.S. Coast Guard did a really good job including women,” Hantal told The Daily News on Friday.
According to Hantal, the field has changed dramatically. For example, years ago, she knew only one woman working as a Prevention Department head. Now, Hantal said with a laugh, she can count women in this position on “at least one hand and a half.”
She is taking her success in stride.
“As we navigate through life’s ups and downs, success might be waiting for us at the end of the road less traveled,” Hantal said in a prepared statement issued by the U.S. Coast shortly after her promotion last week.
It noted that Hantal got involved in lifesaving work after the tragic drowning of her brother, who was only 13. She was raised in a local public housing community, where she lived with her mom and six siblings.
“Anything worth achieving in life is never handed to you,” she said. “You have to work hard, persevere, remain focused, and yes, sometimes you have to start over.”
Hantal is a 1999 graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, and a 2001 graduate of the Naval Academy Preparatory School. In 2005, she received a bachelor of science degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
She subsequently earned a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., where she received an outstanding distinction for her thesis on a novel nonelectrolytic process for chromium and nickel coating.
Her previous assignments include serving as a staff engineer at the Office of Design and Engineering Standards and the Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance in Washington, D.C. She also worked as an apprentice marine inspector in New Orleans, a type of desk manager at the Maintenance and Logistics Command Atlantic, as well as an engineering officer in training in Texas.
Her military awards include three Coast Guard Commendation Medals, one Coast Guard Achievement Medal, Marine Safety Insignia, and various unit and team awards.
Hantal’s next assignment, according to the Coast Guard, will be as Prevention Department Head at Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur in Texas, the third busiest port and nation’s third-largest petrochemical complex. It is also the busiest strategic ports of embarkation for military outload operations in the United States.
According to the statement, Hantal’s promotion ceremony was attended by co-workers, friends and family. It featured the U.S. national anthem being performed on the steel pan by her niece, Desiya Samuel, and the celebratory luncheon included V.I. desserts to showcase Hantal’s heritage and pride. During the event, Hantal was awarded a Coast Guard Commendation Medal to recognize her outstanding achievement while serving as the chief of the Inspections Division at Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan.
In that role, she provided direct oversight in the management of safety, security and environmental protection compliance in vessel and facility regulated communities throughout a four-state region, covering 20 ports and 14 foreign ports of entry.
Hantal, who is married to Ali C. Hantal of Istanbul, Turkey, is the daughter of Judith Dawson and the late George “Keith” Greenaway.
On Friday, she encouraged V.I. youth to look for opportunities with the Coast Guard, just as she did.
“Virgin Islands youth are leaders and achievers, and when we put our minds to something, we are unstoppable,” she said. “I definitely recommend my career path to young females and males from the V.I. because I have been able to travel, live in a lot of places, serve the country and meet people from all walks of life. Another benefit is I never owed a dollar in student loans.”