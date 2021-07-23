Sen. Dwayne DeGraff was on hand this week to see one of his early mentors get her proverbial flowers when the Charles Harwood Highway was renamed in honor of former Sen. Judy M. Gomez.
DeGraff, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach joined Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Tuesday during the renaming ceremony held by the Public Works Department in collaboration with his office.
The Judy M. Gomez Highway is located in the Contant area and intersects with Veterans Drive on the western end and meets Kronprindsens Gade on the eastern end. Public Works staff erected three signs along the roadway, and Gomez was presented with her own ceremonial sign, according to a Public Works news release.
“This honor belongs not only to me, but to all of us,” Gomez in brief remarks where she shared her memories as a child growing up with her siblings in the same vicinity of the newly renamed road.
Frett-Gregory and DeGraff, the bill’s sponsor, presented Gomez with a commemorative plaque, which displayed Act 8428, “an Act honoring and commending Judy M. Gomez, Esquire for her contributions to the Virgin Islands Community, especially the children of the Virgin Islands.”
Bryan and Roach congratulated Gomez, and also expressed appreciation for her contributions to the Virgin Islands.
“This honor was well-deserved and long overdue,” Roach, a former senator said.