Rynel Harris during the ambassadorial platform presentation Sunday at Island Center for the Performing Arts on St. Croix

 Daily News photos by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — Youth, beauty, intelligence and confidence took center stage on Sunday as three young women competed for the title of Crucian Christmas Festival Queen at Island Center for the Performing Arts. By the end of the pageant, which lasted just under four hours, Rynel Harris was announced the winner of the coveted crown.

Harris competed against Helena Gonsales and Kenaiya Henry in the pageant, which celebrated its 70th anniversary.