ST. CROIX — Youth, beauty, intelligence and confidence took center stage on Sunday as three young women competed for the title of Crucian Christmas Festival Queen at Island Center for the Performing Arts. By the end of the pageant, which lasted just under four hours, Rynel Harris was announced the winner of the coveted crown.
Harris competed against Helena Gonsales and Kenaiya Henry in the pageant, which celebrated its 70th anniversary.
Harris, 23, is a 2017 graduate of St. Croix Educational Complex High School, and currently is a senior at Texas Southern University majoring in marketing, with a minor in theater. Harris said she decided to compete for Festival Queen, also known as Miss St. Croix, because she wanted to become an ambassador for the island — and the territory as a whole. Further, she wanted to be a part of the journey that bridges the cultural gap between her generation and others. As a marketing major, she said she wants to showcase the island of St. Croix for its people, beauty, history and culture.
The three contestants competed in judged segments that included a pre-pageant interview.
On stage Sunday, they competed in the following categories: introductory speech, swimwear, ambassadorial/cultural wear, ambassadorial platform presentation, talent, evening wear and a question and answer.
In the swimsuit competition, the women made a fashionable splash with their uniquely designed swimsuits that showed off their style, fashion sense and physique. Harris’ swimsuit mirrored the colors of a mermaid’s tail. The turquoise, purple and pink colors glistened as she walked.
Gonsales showed off her “emeralds of the sea” depiction in a green monokini swimsuit that hugged her curves as she strutted across the stage. Henry’s swimsuit captured the colors of a Caribbean sunset in bright orange and gold with hints of black for contrast.
The audience’s favorite segment was undoubtedly the ambassadorial/cultural wear segment as the contestants in costumes depicting St. Croix’s rich and diverse culture and tradition. Brightly colored madras, gingham and eyelet and burlap were among the featured fabrics in the ambassadorial wear segment. Each dress spoke volumes as they represented everything from the island’s blue beaches, quelbe music and the conch shell blower to Fireburn’s Queen Mary.
Entertainment throughout the show included Darnell Phillip, Amal Bryson, Gyasi Clarke, Music in Motion Dance Studios and Caribbean Dance Company and former Festival Queen Francillia Benjamin.
Harris will reign over festival events this season and through December 2023.