Havensight businesses opened their doors Wednesday to welcome the first group of cruise ship passengers to disembark from the WICO dock since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The Norwegian Gem arrived 30 minutes earlier than it was scheduled to dock at 10:30 a.m., with 100 percent of passengers and crew fully vaccinated, exceeding the territory’s vaccination requirement.
St. Croix also welcomed cruise passengers Wednesday, with the second visit of the Celebrity Equinox this season to the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted.
On St. Thomas, Norwegian Gem passengers shopped, ate at restaurants and grabbed drinks at bars at Havensight Mall and surrounding areas.
“It feels like it’s coming back to life,” Vin Shah, manager of Glitter’s jewelry store, said. He said his store stayed busy Wednesday morning, and that he expected a second afternoon rush as passengers returned to the ship.
“We had customers from the cruise ship right away, it’s nice to have them back,” Leatherback Brewing Company’s managing partner Aaron Hutchins said. Other business owners expressed their excitement at the return of cruise ship passengers, saying they look forward to returning to a “stable normal.”
“We are extremely pleased to welcome old friends and new visitors to our port as we mark the return to regular activity,” Anthony Ottley, WICO president and chief executive officer said in a statement.
WICO said 1,349 passengers and 1,059 crew members were onboard the ship, which was operating at 59% capacity.
He said that 211 cruise visits are scheduled for the WICO dock in the upcoming 2022 cruise season.
Kenny Nagpal, owner of Caribana, shared the sentiment of business owners in the area.
“We are ready. It’s always good to have ships,” he said.
