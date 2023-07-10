We announce the passing of Hazel Iola Callwood, who died June 16, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond A. Callwood; mother, Ionie Benjamin; father, Samuel Benjamin.
She is survived by her children, Akil Callwood and Travis Callwood; brothers, Leonard Benjamin, James Benjamin, the Late Elijah Benjamin, Euriel Benjamin, and Elmore Benjamin; sister, Christophine Ephraim, the late Mavis Green, Mary Benjamin, and Edith Benjamin; granddaughter, Adia Callwood Nephews Lawrence Burleigh, Steve Baptiste, Michael Benjamin, Eric Benjamin, Jahmega Benjamin, Godfrey Tonge Jr., Ryan Merchant, Duane Greene, Donnelle Greene, Corthroy Greene, Marvin Greene and Pajette Greene; nieces, Marvet Merchant, Loren Aaron-Johnson, Kemba Ephraim, Deka Ephraim, Lakeshia Benjamin-Rosario, Dotsy Benjamin, Kishma Benjamin, Shemeka Peters, Khadejah Merchant.
Celebration of the life of Hazel Iola Callwood, who died June 16, 2023, will be held Tuesday 11, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. On Wednesday July 12, a viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints at 3 Domini Gade. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.