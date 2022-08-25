Nearly five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria damaged St. John’s only Head Start building, plans for the facility’s complete demolition and reconstruction were announced last week during a St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee hearing.
The building’s location near the Animal Care Center of St. John and the shuttered Elaine I. Sprauve Library is in Tier 1 of the coastal zone.
Human Services Assistant Commissioner Carla Benjamin said the department initially considered pursuing Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to repair existing Head Start facilities in the territory before funding became available through the federal Office of Head Start. Specific requirements for the Head Start funding application process coupled with a fast-approaching deadline led Human Services officials to look outside the territory for design services. CPH, an architecture/engineering firm, which has an office in San Juan, was contracted for the project’s design.
“There’s always the desire for local talent to be used, especially in larger infrastructure projects that take place,” St. John CZM Committee member Kurt Marsh, Jr. said “Be that as it may, I’m really excited about the new Head Start program coming online.”
Benjamin said the Cruz Bay Head Start rebuild has been funded with a $2.25 million investment by the Office of Head Start with no local match required. Head Start Administrator Masikia Lewis said the program serves close to 800 children in the territory. The St. John facility serves 20 children.
“St. John has a miniscule amount of affordable early learning programs for children, a difficult situation that was further exacerbated by the storms,” said Lewis. “Head Start is simply one of the only realistic options for some St. John families. The only way to guarantee some level of equity between St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix is to have Cruz Bay repaired as soon as possible so services for at-risk children will resume.”
CPH’s Carlos Sanchez said the demolition and rebuild will take an estimated eight to 10 months.
“The intent is to reuse as much material as possible,” said Sanchez. “We have a certain amount of backfill to go underneath the parking, so when the concrete gets demolished we can reuse that material. The wood we’ll have to dispose of.”
The site’s existing septic tank will be converted to a sanitary lift station, and the building will be connected to the V.I. Waste Management Authority’s Cruz Bay wastewater treatment plant via existing pipes that are buried under Route 104. Potable water will be supplied by the V.I. Water and Power Authority, with cisterns on site as a backup. Solar power was not considered due to budgetary constraints, said Sanchez, but the building will have a backup generator in the event of power failure. The building will be constructed with concrete blocks and a steel roof, and is designed to be resistant to winds up to 180 mph with impact-resistant windows and doors. The building will be able to serve as a hurricane shelter, said Sanchez.
CZM Committee members responded favorably to the proposed design.
“Head Start has been there a long time and done an awful lot of good things for this community,” St. John CZM Committee member Brion Morrisette said. “I’m certainly impressed with the idea.”
The application documents are available for public review at https://dpnr.vi.gov/czm/programs-viczmp/federal-consistency-viczmp/ or for review by appointment only at the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Division of CZM, at 4611 Tutu Park Mall Suite No. 300 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., except holidays. Properly signed statements concerning the proposed project will become part of the hearing record. Written statements must be submitted by Monday via email to czm@dpnr.vi.gov.