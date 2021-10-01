Some of the territories youngest students will be returning to classrooms Monday as Head Start classrooms reopen on St. Croix.
The St. Croix program had closed its facilities for a week after tests confirmed multiple COVID cases at the facilities and in the homes of program participants, according to a V.I. Human Services Department press release announcing the reopening.
The department says it chose to close the program’s facilities for a week “to allow for COVID testing and to curtail on-the-job exposures.”
“We believe that we have acted responsibly and always with the safety of our staff and students as the primary concern in our minds,” said Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey Gomez. “While in-person instruction was paused on St. Croix, staff was working diligently to ensure that if this pandemic environment is going to require us to toggle back and forth between in-person and virtual, when necessary, we will be able to do so with undue interruption to our provision of services to our students and families.”